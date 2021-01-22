Richland County’s Board of Commissioners approved a declaration of emergency during a special meeting Friday, Jan. 22 following a fire at the Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson on Monday, Jan. 18.
The building is the county highway department's main shop. The building and equipment stored inside are expected to be a total loss, the News Monitor previously reported.
The emergency declaration was made because the loss of equipment and shop building are a public safety concern, Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
The emergency declaration allows the county to access $164,000 in emergency funds. Those emergency funds cannot be used to purchase road and bridge equipment, but can be used for rebuilding the shop, Hage said.
The emergency money can be transferred to a fund used to purchase road and bridge equipment.
Neighboring counties, the city of Wahpeton, area farmers and townships have offered to help with road maintenance during the winter while rental equipment is being procured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.