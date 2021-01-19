The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Hankinson Fire department were dispatched to a fire at the Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson at 7:36 p.m. on Jan. 18.
First responders were notified of the fire by a motorist who noticed smoke when driving past the building, according to a press release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
When first responders arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the building and fire inside the building. Equipment stored in the building and the building itself was heavily damaged by the fire.
Hankinson, Wahpeton, Lidgerwood, Dwight, Great Bend, Fairmount Fire Departments responded to the fire.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Emergency Management and Hankinson Ambulance also responded to the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation by the North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.