Cover crop finance database launches

Farmers across the nation will be able to see the direct financial impact of cover crops through a new program, FINBIN.
Created by the Environmental Defense Fund and the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management, FINBIN will be the largest publicly available farm financial database in the country, according to the EDF.
“There is a growing focus on the benefits of cover crops across the agriculture sector, but farmers still have questions about their economic performance,” Minnesota State Farm Business Management database lead and instructor Josh Tjosaas stated. “This program is a big step towards finally being able to answer some of those key questions on a field enterprise level across a large sample of farms.”
Practices like planting cover crops and employing strip- or no-till techniques can heal and protect soil, SWCD District Technician Kimberly Melton said previously. Wilkin County currently has around 2,300 acres of land — about 20 landowners — signed into soil health programs.
Cover crops, which are grown in the off-season, are not intended to be harvested. Instead, the plants help prevent soil erosion and reduce soil compaction. Wilkin County offers a Cover Crop Incentive program for farmers that tackles one of the four soil health practices. Farmers sign a one year contract, but can utilize the program for up to five years. Included in the contract is a free yearly soil health assessment.
“Soil health practices, to me they’re like an elixir, for lack of a better term,” Wilkin County SWCD Manager Don Bajumpaa said previously. “It’s something that can help cure and fix a lot of different problems.”
However, it can be difficult to convince farmers who have set traditions and methods to pursue something like cover crops, especially when part of the risk is financial. The FINBIN program will compare the relative profitability of farms using cover crops to the farms not using cover crops, the EDF stated. The program will also collaborate directly with Wilkin County SWCD to offer Wilkin County farmers the opportunity to participate.
Data collection will take place over three years, and scholarships will be provided into the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities’ Farm Business Management program and the Southwest Minnesota Farm Business Management Association for farmers growing cover crops. The scholarships will be provided by the Minnesota Office for Soil Health, General Mills and the Walton Family Foundation.
“Farmers, agricultural lenders and food companies need robust and representative information on the financial impacts cover crops have on the farm bottom line,” stated Vincent Gauthier, senior analyst for climate-smart agriculture at EDF. “This information can help craft incentives for climate-smart practices that meet farmers’ financial needs.”
