Cover crops provide farmers with armor, soil reinforced to help in short growing season

In the flatness of the Red River valley, the wind is felt. The wind has a constant erosion on the fields. For the past 100 years or so, soil has also been moved across the valley by way of plowing. According to Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District’s Kim Melton, there are at least five different types of soil throughout the county.
This matters because a handful of challenges come with the territory that Melton is helping farmers to combat. With her expertise, she has fit the challenges of growing into three categories: weather, temperature and topography.
“It’s really hard to change the mind of a farmer,” Melton says, “Farmers want to break the soil, they want tillage, and it’s hard to change that mindset.” Farmers typically want to till their fields to open the soil and speed the drying process. The growing window is short in the area, lasting from May to October.
One of the challenges with clay soil is that it doesn’t dry out fast. Water moves horizontally when the soil is compacted. As a result, it doesn’t warm up fast and due to the flat topography, drainage becomes an issue.
Cover Crops offer an alternative to the tilling method. Cover crops vary from the main crop, or cash crop, a farmer primarily grows. Cover crops can be used before, during, or after the growing season. Some cover crops can be utilized in the winter and plowed over for additional organic matter and nutrients in the spring. Mixes can contain anything from rye, peas, oats, turnips and radishes, all having a different effect on the soil.
Benefits of using cover crops include reducing soil erosion, improving soil organic matter, weed suppression, increasing water infiltration, decreasing compaction, reducing water quality degradation, improving crop yield, increasing soil health and decreasing nutrient leaching.
Depending on the issue, farmers can contact the SWCD and talk to Melton about a cover crop incentive program and they will help farmers put together a mix of cover crops to address any issues.
“We work for you,” Melton says, meaning the farmers. Over the years working in the county, she has heard farmer’s needs. She has seen their need to enhance their soil health. What’s in it for them, offering the incentive programs? “We’re watching to see if change is occurring, wondering if the cover crop is enough? Are we seeing the benefits?” Melton says the data has been analyzed in the loam soil.
The SWCD has a field demonstration site half a mile north of Breckenridge, Minn. in the corner of State Hwy. 75 and County Road 16 where for the past few years they have put to practice the methods they offer. So farmers and anyone alike can drive by to see methods in action. On Wednesday July 12, 2023, there will be a demonstration day where experts will gather and talk about various topics related to soil health. The event runs from 9:30am to 2pm. Anyone from the public is welcome. Further information and for RSVPs the phone number is: 218-643-2933 ext. 3, or email kimberly.melton@mn.nacdnet.net.