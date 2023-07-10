In the flatness of the Red River valley, the wind is felt. The wind has a constant erosion on the fields. For the past 100 years or so, soil has also been moved across the valley by way of plowing. According to Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District’s Kim Melton, there are at least five different types of soil throughout the county.

Cover crops provide farmers with armor, soil reinforced to help in short growing season
Cover crop mix provided by Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District. Cover crops can help to break open the soil and help with drainage. 

This matters because a handful of challenges come with the territory that Melton is helping farmers to combat. With her expertise, she has fit the challenges of growing into three categories: weather, temperature and topography.

A Daikon Radish, one of the crops available for farmers to utilize. Can help to break the soil allowing roots to reach and draw nutrients deep into the soil, and to help with drainage. 
Cover crops begin to grow between rows of corn. 
Cover crop Rye is established in a field between rows of corn. 


