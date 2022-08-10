COVID-19 cases begin to spike again

Cases have begun spiking again with new COVID-19 sub-variants being more virulent than previous iterations. Although symptoms have been seen as less severe. Wilkin County Public Health recommends common sense health and safety procedures.
This is your reminder that COVID-19 still exists. While the virus never stopped “making its rounds,” the uptick in cases recently has marked the beginning of another spike.
The current strains that have been most common are sub-variants of the Omicron variant. The BA.5 and BA.4 have outpaced Omicron in the U.S. making it the predominant strain, according to Yale Medicine.
The symptoms professionals are seeing resemble those of a mild cold or allergies, said Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health and human services specialist. Similarly, the Center for Disease Control cites the Omicron variant and sub-variants, like BA.5 and BA.4, as being less severe. However, with higher transmission rates and a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths may become more prevalent.
Minnesota tallied 10,442 new COVID-19 cases in their Thursday, Aug. 4 data. Wilkin County totaled only 16, but according to Census data on populations, the county has a higher percentage of its people reporting new cases. With at-home testing, these numbers could be skewed as it relies on folks reporting their positive tests to local clinics and for those clinics in turn to report that data to the Minnesota Department of Health.
When Wiertzema was asked if she was surprised by this spike in cases, her answer was succinct.
“No,” she said matter-of-factly.
She said the MDH let their office know this spike was coming after the July 4 holiday, explaining that most spikes occur two to three weeks after major events or holidays.
“We’re expecting there to be another spike in September of October after the kids go back to school,” Wiertzema said.
To prepare for these spikes, Wilkin County Public Health recommends basic health and safety protocols such as washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes (in the crook of your elbow please,) avoiding hand-to-eye-or-mouth-or-nose contact and staying home when sick. Wiertzema also recommends having a supply of at-home tests to take whenever sickness occurs.
At-home tests can be vital in rural areas like Wilkin County because the nearest testing sites are located in Moorhead, Minnesota, according to MDH. Luckily, these tests can be picked up in the county’s public health office.
Wiertzema said these tests are completely free to the public, but they have a limited supply. If there is an increased demand for these tests, their office can always request more from MDH.
According to previous COVID-19 case data, this spike is in the middle of its uptick and has yet to hit its peak. With this variant running rampant and being considered more virulent, Wiertzema reminds the public to be careful and stay safe.
