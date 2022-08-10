COVID-19 cases begin to spike again
Cases have begun spiking again with new COVID-19 sub-variants being more virulent than previous iterations. Although symptoms have been seen as less severe. Wilkin County Public Health recommends common sense health and safety procedures. 

 Infographic by Colton Rasanen-Fryar

This is your reminder that COVID-19 still exists. While the virus never stopped “making its rounds,” the uptick in cases recently has marked the beginning of another spike.

The current strains that have been most common are sub-variants of the Omicron variant. The BA.5 and BA.4 have outpaced Omicron in the U.S. making it the predominant strain, according to Yale Medicine.



