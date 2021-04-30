COVID-19 did not affect Wilkin Co. budget

The Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released the Minnesota County Budgets report Tuesday, April 27, which reflects 2020 and 2021 summary budget data.
“In 2020, counties faced a careful balancing act and stayed on their feet,” Blaha said in a statement. “While the COVID-19 pandemic placed budget pressure on counties, a mix of federal aid, spending reductions and use of fund balances helped many Minnesota counties in 2020.”
Wilkin County may have been an exception, according to Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump.
“COVID-19 didn’t really affect anything on the budget,” Krump said. “We didn’t see a huge impact on our revenues because of COVID last year, and so we didn’t change anything in our 2021 budget. And the financial impacts that we did have were covered by CARES (Act) dollars, and it does look like there’s more funding coming our way through the American Rescue Plan.”
There was a 0.5 percent decrease in revenue between Wilkin County’s 2021 budget and 2020 revised budget. The 2021 budget also showed a 0.9 percent decrease in expenditures, according to the state auditor’s report. The 2021 budget reflects total revenues of $17.4 million and total expenditures of $18.2 million.
Wilkin County’s 2021 budget showed an increase in taxes, with a 1.5 percent change in property taxes from 2020 and a 1.7 percent change in all other taxes from 2020. Licenses and permits also increased by 1.4 percent between the two years. Revenues from federal grants increased by 2.8 percent, and revenues from county/local unit grants increased by 136.7 percent.
“We are just finding out now what we are going to get (in federal aid) for 2021, and in 2020, the pandemic started after the budget cycle, so we had no idea that was coming,” Krump said.
County revenue fell between 2020 and 2021 in the state aid, charges for services and all other revenues sections. Krump said the state general purpose aid section fluctuates largely due to highway projects.
General government expenditures fell 2 percent between 2020 and 2021, while public safety, conservation and natural resources, and economic development and housing spending all increased by over 5 percent.
Public safety expenditures increased by 5.2 percent, which is normal, Krump said. Public safety includes the sheriff’s office, dispatch and county jail.
“There’s a higher budget for overtime and equipment and things,” she said. “The combination of those budgets, they all went up.”
Conservation and natural resources expenditures increased by 7.8 percent in the 2021 budget. Krump said if the county gets grant funds or aids to be used for conservation efforts, they are reflected as an expense on the budget even if the money isn’t used that year.
“We want it to be a zero budget item, so those are just the fluctuations in the aid money and a slight increase in the extension budget due to wage and salaries and benefits,” she said.
Despite buzz around economic development and housing in Wilkin County, the 22.8 percent increase in expenditures between 2020 and 2021 was due to the Southern Valley Economic Development budget and Wilkin County Economic Development Authority meeting attendee payments, Krump said. The actual budget item only increased from $27,950 to $34,316.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.