COVID-19 positive incarcerated man dies in Minnesota Correctional Facility

A 61-year-old incarcerated man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Nov. 1, 2020, at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport, Minnesota, according to a Minnesota Department of Corrections press release.
The man’s death marks the third COVID-19-related incarcerated person death in a Minnesota Correctional Facility since the pandemic began.
The man, whose name has not been released, had an extensive medical history. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of his death, the release stated.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff.”
Of the 1,278 men incarcerated at the facility, 750 of them have tested positive for COVID-19, many experiencing no symptoms. More than 150 staff at the facility have also tested positive for the virus, according to the DOC. The Stillwater facility did not have a single COVID-19 case until late September, which kickstarted the outbreak.
