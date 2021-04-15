Cramer, Armstrong, Hoeven discuss consumer issues

Consumer affairs are among recent agenda items for North Dakota’s U.S. Congressional delegation. This week, the state’s two senators and one representative discussed matters including banking customer protection, the Keystone XL pipeline and product labeling.
Daily News continues its periodic check-in on Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, as well as Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all members of the Republican Party. While the GOP doesn’t have enough members in the House of Representatives for a majority, there is a 50-50 division in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris currently provides any tie breaking vote for the Senate.
For your protection
Cramer, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has partnered with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to introduce the Federal Institution Customer Protection Act.
The bill places prohibitions on federal regulators, Cramer’s office states. Specifically, regulators would be unable to force banking institutions to terminate their relationships with legal businesses “solely because the operations of the businesses are not in line with the views” of the White House.
“Federal banking agencies should be servants of the American people, not political henchmen for whichever party holds the White House,” Cramer stated. “Our bill protects consumers access to financial services and prevents financial institutions from undue political pressure by the federal government.”
Cramer and Cruz are among the Republican senators backing a bill to abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bureau was founded in 2011 in response to the financial crisis by now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is the embodiment of a federal bureaucracy run rampant. It is a bloated and unaccountable agency which fails to accomplish its stated purpose of protecting consumers,” Cramer stated. “Our bill would get rid of this Obama-era mistake.”
Armstrong promotes Keystone
When President Biden revoked a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, he put thousands out of work, Armstrong said.
The congressman, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said the president also “inflicted substantial damage to countless communities.”
“It’s not just those that work directly on the pipeline,” Armstrong said. “It’s lost income for waiters in local restaurants. It’s lost jobs for contractors slated to service the project. It’s lost business for the mom-and-pop stores in nearly every small town along the pipeline. And it’s lost revenue for local governments that were slated to receive millions in taxes due to the project.”
Preventing the pipeline isn’t going to stop the transportation of oil. Instead, the oil will be transported by rail and truck. Armstrong cited increased carbon dioxide emissions, higher transportation rates and greater wear on roads as negative impacts of this situation.
“Pipelines are safe, efficient, reliable, help reduce emissions, and bring substantial benefits to rural communities. Projects like Keystone XL must be allowed to move forward to protect the economic well being and national security of the United States,” the congressman said.
What’s really there?
Republican and Democratic legislators, including Sens. Cramer and Hoeven, Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., are among the sponsors of the Truth in Buffalo Labeling Act.
Introduced Thursday, April 15, the act is intended to prevent water buffalo products from being labeled as buffalo. Doing so is deceptive, misleads consumers and negatively impacts the U.S. bison industry, Hoeven’s office stated.
“Our bipartisan legislation would prevent consumers from being misled and ensure that labels clearly reflect whether a product contains water buffalo or bison,” Hoeven said. “Specifically, the legislation requires water buffalo to be accurately labeled and establishes that buffalo is a common name for bison. That’s good for consumers and good for bison ranchers.”
The Truth in Buffalo Labeling Act was developed in response to concerns that imported water buffalo meat and pet food ingredients on the market are being labeled “buffalo.” Senators shared this information with the Food and Drug Administration, which indicated there currently is no specific regulation regarding the marketing of either water buffalo or bison.
“The agency agreed that water buffalo should be labeled as ‘water buffalo’ and bison should be labeled as ‘bison’ or ‘buffalo,’” Hoeven’s office stated.
North Dakota Farmers Union is one of several organizations endorsing the legislation.
Daily News will continue to follow North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, examining how their proposals and activities affect the state and region.
