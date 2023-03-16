U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox recently discussed what he calls the overreaching new Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.

Cramer and Fox’s discussion was held during a Wednesday, March 15 hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Fox was thanked by Cramer for her November 2021 visit to North Dakota. It included her, Cramer and Jaime Pinkham, then-acting secretary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps)’ civil works department, participating in a listening session with farmers and landowners.