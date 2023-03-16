U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox recently discussed what he calls the overreaching new Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.
Cramer and Fox’s discussion was held during a Wednesday, March 15 hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Fox was thanked by Cramer for her November 2021 visit to North Dakota. It included her, Cramer and Jaime Pinkham, then-acting secretary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps)’ civil works department, participating in a listening session with farmers and landowners.
Cramer joined all of his Republican colleagues in February, his office stated. They collectively introduced a resolution to formally challenge the current WOTUS rule, which the EPA and Army Corps announced in December 2022.
“Since the agency unveiled the rule, I've heard from a lot of those stakeholders, constituents, and others who are concerned the new rule really embodies some of the same government overreach of the 2015 rule,” Cramer said Wednesday. “Also concerning was the rule’s shift in applying the burden of proof, and this is a very specific issue — the burden of proof on the landowners for proving that their land is non-jurisdictional.”
Cramer cited the WOTUS rule under the Trump administration. Its preamble “emphatically” stated that the burden of proof is not on the landowner, but rather on the agency. Saying that the current rule “seems to have flipped that,” Cramer asked for an explanation.
“On this landowner question, a couple of things I would share. One is that, as part of our 2023 rule, we have a whole ‘landowners guide’ that makes it very easy for landowners to understand if a permit might be needed or not. We also have worked closely with (the) Army Corps, where they can provide free jurisdictional determinations to any landowner that asked for them and to do that quickly, so that's a key feature,” Fox said.
Cramer, his office stated, also acknowledged the EPA’s responsiveness on an Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) implementation issue. It concerned the State Revolving Fund (SRF) and Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA).
“Our state agency that oversees SRF, along with a variety of other stakeholders in the water sector, raised concerns over the effective date of the Build America provisions,” Cramer said. “In particular, there were different effective dates for WIFIA and SRF. Obviously different programs – same agency, but different programs with similar goals.”
After a couple of inquiries with state officials were made, Cramer said, Fox’s team reconciled the effective dates.
“Imagine that – a good, simple solution to the issue, and it's going to allow projects in North Dakota, and I presume other places, but (particularly) in North Dakota to move forward. I want to thank you and your team for clearing that up. It's good public service,” Cramer said.
“North Dakota is doing a fabulous job with the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law resources,” Fox said. “They’ve already taken all of their (capitalization) grants for year one, they’re moving fast on their intended use plans. It’s been a great partnership. There are going to be some great projects funded in North Dakota, and I can’t wait to come back out for some of those groundbreakings.”
Less than a week before Cramer and Fox’s discussion, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong also gave his comments. On Thursday, March 9, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted 227-198 to give its disapproval of the current WOTUS rule. The Senate received H.J. Res. 27 on Tuesday, March 14, but has not voted on the resolution as of press time.
“The WOTUS rule is nothing but a bureaucratic power grab by the Biden administration,” Armstrong said on March 9. “The return of WOTUS
violates private property rights and adds more red tape for North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers. I’m glad my colleagues agree on a bipartisan basis, and I’m hopeful it will receive the same level of support in the Senate.”
Should H.J. Res. 27 pass, it would terminate the current WOTUS and utilize the Congressional Review Act. This provides a mechanism for Congress to overture certain final agency actions, Armstrong’s office stated. A companion measure was also introduced in the Democratic-led Senate.
“The Biden administration’s rule is flawed, burdensome, and overreaching and would lead to sweeping changes to the federal government’s authority to regulate what is considered a navigable water,” Armstrong stated. “It would have disastrous impacts on small businesses, manufacturers, farmers, home and infrastructure builders, local communities, water districts and private property owners.”