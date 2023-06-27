Cramer, Hoeven among Real Emergencies Act sponsors

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

 Daily News file photos

Both of North Dakota’s U.S. senators are among the 10 Republicans sponsoring a bill that would prevent climate change from being declared a national emergency.

The Real Emergencies Act, introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., was reintroduced Monday, June 26 by senators including Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., and one Republican senator each from the states of Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska and West Virginia. A companion bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas.

Cramer, Hoeven among Real Emergencies Act sponsors

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., right, seen with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht.


Tags