Cramer, Hoeven among Real Emergencies Act sponsors

Both of North Dakota’s U.S. senators are among the 10 Republicans sponsoring a bill that would prevent climate change from being declared a national emergency.
The Real Emergencies Act, introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., was reintroduced Monday, June 26 by senators including Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., and one Republican senator each from the states of Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska and West Virginia. A companion bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas.
Under the bill, President Joe Biden’s administration would be prohibited from using the National Emergencies Act, the Stafford Act and section 319 of the Public Health Service Act to declare a national emergency solely on the basis of climate change.
“Actual national emergencies or major disasters,” which Cramer’s office described as including hurricanes or floods, may still be declared.
“The Biden administration has frequently used executive overreach to bypass congressional authority and advance their agenda of climate hysteria,” Cramer said. “Progressives continue to call for a national emergency on the basis of climate change. This is a not-so-veiled power grab, and it is essential we double down to make clear the resident does not have the authority to declare a national emergency because of climate change.”
Cramer, like six other Real Emergencies Act sponsors, is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee. The act’s sponsors include seven out of the nine Republicans on the 19-senator committee. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., is the committee’s chairman and Capito is its ranking member.
“Tom strongly believes there is a moral obligation to be good stewards of the planet and to follow the golden rule,” according to information from Carper’s website. “That is why he is focused on advancing policies that put our country on a path to achieving net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050 and leave no community behind in the process. As chairman of the (EPW) Committee, he played a leading role in authoring and passing the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation that makes unprecedented investments in combating the climate crisis.”
Opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act have called it part of a harmful regulatory agenda.
“Time and again, the Biden administration has pushed heavy-handed regulations to appease their environmentalist allies, hurting our economy, undermining U.S. domestic energy production and leading to higher prices for consumers,” Hoeven said. “(The Real Emergencies Act) would take an important step to ensure the president cannot misuse national emergency authorities to impose this harmful agenda on the American people.”
Earlier in June, Biden said his administration has taken “the most aggressive climate action ever.” The president’s reelection bid has been endorsed by the LCV Action Fund, NextGen PAC, Sierra Club and NRDC Action Fund, CNN reported.
“I’ve toured many sites across the country that clearly show climate change as a genuine existential – as the existential threat to humanity – the existential threat to humanity,” Biden said in Palo Alto, California.
Biden also spoke about efforts to repeal provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“(Republicans) were holding the country hostage over the debt limit unless I would gut the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden said. “I had determined not to let that happen … and in the end, we didn’t just protect some of the climate money and clean energy provisions, we protected every single solitary one.”