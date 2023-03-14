WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced Tuesday, March 14 that the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery (NDVC) in Mandan has been awarded a federal grant of $1,860,775.

The funding, according to both senators’ offices, will be used to provide 1,440 columbarium niches, landscaping and infrastructure on approximately one acre of land, supporting additional burial options for the state’s veterans and eligible family members.



