WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced Tuesday, March 14 that the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery (NDVC) in Mandan has been awarded a federal grant of $1,860,775.
The funding, according to both senators’ offices, will be used to provide 1,440 columbarium niches, landscaping and infrastructure on approximately one acre of land, supporting additional burial options for the state’s veterans and eligible family members.
“The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery is a beautiful resting place for the brave North Dakotans who have served in the military,” said Hoeven, a member of the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee. “This funding will help ensure NDVC is able to continue providing the honors and recognition active duty, Guard and Reserve veterans have earned.”
The grant is made available through the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program (VCGP), overseen by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA).
“North Dakota’s veterans deserve our utmost appreciation for their resolve to protect our great nation and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice,” said Cramer, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “It shouldn’t have taken an act of Congress to make sure our veterans cemetery in Mandan was not discriminated against simply because they chose to bury men and women from the Reserve and National Guard. I am glad the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act, which was signed into law last year, has solved the problem. This funding will go a long way in helping honor North Dakota’s heroes.”
As a member of the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee, Hoeven worked to secure this award for the NDVC. His office mentioned Hoeven’s introduction of the successfully
passed the Burial Equity for Guard and Reserves Act. This ensured cemeteries like the NDVC remained eligible for VA grants.
“(The senator) repeatedly advanced this priority in conversations with VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs (USMA) Matthew Quinn,” Hoeven’s office stated.
The Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act, which is now law, ensures state veterans cemeteries that bury reserve components and the National Guard are no longer ineligible for federal Veterans Affairs grants, Cramer’s office stated.
“In August 2022, Sen. Cramer attended the North Dakota Veterans’ Cemetery’s 30-Year Commemoration Ceremony,” his office stated.