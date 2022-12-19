The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA) is part of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which President Biden is expected to sign into law.
Following its 350-80 approval Thursday, Dec. 8 by the U.S. House of Representatives, the Inhofe Act was passed 83-11 Thursday, Dec. 15 by the U.S. Senate. North Dakota and Minnesota’s four U.S. senators were among the most recent majority, but only Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., issued statements following the vote.
WRDA is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cramer’s office stated.
“The 2022 Water Resources Development Act delivers big wins for not only North Dakota, but the entire United States,” Cramer stated. “It embraces states’ water rights, improves recreational access, supports flood mitigation initiatives, and establishes policies to better develop and utilize Corps projects.”
Cramer, a ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, worked with colleagues Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Tom Carper, D-Del., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. Cardin and Carper are co-chairmen of the subcommittee and Capito is also a ranking member.
“Today, we are again demonstrating what is possible when we work together to deliver meaningful, bipartisan solutions to the challenges facing our nation’s water resources,” Carper stated. “The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 will better position the Army Corps of Engineers for the future, help more communities protect themselves from the mounting impacts of climate change, restore critical ecosystems, and keep our economy moving forward.”
Hoeven is a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee. His office stated that he introduced several North Dakota-related priorities in WRDA.
“The legislation helps advance water development projects in our state, like the Red River Valley Water Supply Project,” Hoeven said. “We worked to include language to protect our state’s water rights by permanently prohibiting the Army Corps from charging states for water drawn from the Missouri River. At the same time, it continues our efforts to ensure the Army Corps addresses maintenance needs at recreation areas around Lake Sakakawea and Lake Oahe. We are pleased that this important legislation will now be signed into law.”
Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the day that both the Senate’s current session and the 117th Congress itself officially conclude. The House concluded its session on Thursday, Dec. 15. National legislators will begin or return to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the first day of the 118th U.S. Congress.