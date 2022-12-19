The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA) is part of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which President Biden is expected to sign into law.

Following its 350-80 approval Thursday, Dec. 8 by the U.S. House of Representatives, the Inhofe Act was passed 83-11 Thursday, Dec. 15 by the U.S. Senate. North Dakota and Minnesota’s four U.S. senators were among the most recent majority, but only Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., issued statements following the vote.



