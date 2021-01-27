Cramer, Hoeven, Armstrong part of busy D.C. week

The Biden presidential administration reached its one-week anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 27. Multiple executive orders have been signed, some cabinet members have been confirmed and there’s been forward motion with the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Not all of this has been endorsed by members of North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress, all Republicans. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, as well as Rep. Kelly Armstrong, responded to President Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. Senate with several votes and statements.
Here is a look at some of the last week in Washington, D.C.:
With an executive order, the U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The agreement, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has a goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, or 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
“To achieve this long-term temperature goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate neutral world by mid-century,” UNFCCC stated.
Rejoining the agreement could be a success and a unifying moment if done right, Cramer stated.
“If President Biden reworks our pledge than defends American interests, protects taxpayer dollars, and focuses on bipartisan areas of agreement like nuclear energy or carbon capture utilization and storage, it will prove to be a prudent move that can garner the support of the American people,” Cramer stated.
Additional executive orders to address climate change were signed Wednesday, Jan. 27. John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and the current special envoy for climate change issues, said the orders are not meant to put the oil and gas industries on notice.
“I think that, unfortunately, workers have been fed a false narrative — no surprise, right? — for the last few years,” Kerry said in a Wednesday press conference. “They’ve been fed the notion that, somehow, dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not. What’s happening to them is happening because other market forces are already taking place.”
The executive orders, Cramer stated, include direction the Interior Department to halt new oil and natural gas leases on federal lands and begin reviewing existing fossil fuel leases and permitting practices, as well as ordering federal agencies to look at eliminating fossil fuel subsidies.
“I thought President Biden wanted Americans united, not unemployed,” Cramer stated. “Pausing oil and gas leases on federal lands will raise energy costs for all Americans and eliminate opportunities for good-paying jobs; and the president’s promise to review existing leases means he isn’t done yet.”
Armstrong also condemned the one-year halt on energy leasing on federal lands.
“(This) will crush a critical segment of our country’s economy, increase reliance on foreign energy and weaken our national security,” he stated. “Responsible energy development on our public lands is a major component of North Dakota’s economy, and this ban will strike at the livelihoods of the families reliant on the energy sector.”
As of Wednesday, three members of Biden’s cabinet have been confirmed by the Senate: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Austin was confirmed with a 93-2 vote Friday, Jan. 22, including affirmatives by Sens. Cramer and Hoeven, as well as Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both DFL-Minn. The two nay votes were from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., according to senate.gov.
Yellen was confirmed with an 84-15 vote Monday, Jan. 25. Both Cramer and Hoeven gave nay votes, while Klobuchar and Smith gave affirmative votes.
Blinken was confirmed with a 78-22 vote Tuesday, Jan. 26. Both Cramer and Hoeven gave nay votes, while Klobuchar and Smith gave affirmative votes.
Cramer said Wednesday that he hopes to work with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) on ways to find agreement that will benefit North Dakotans. Neera Tanden is the nominee for the cabinet-level office of OMB director. Cecilia Rouse is the nominee for the cabinet-level office of CEA chair.
The Senate currently includes 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a potential tie-breaker. On Tuesday, the Senate held a vote which may have revealed the ultimate fate of Trump’s second impeachment trial.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., attempted to declare the trial unconstitutional. A vote against the motion passed 55-45, with only five Republicans voting in the majority.
“Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 GOP senator, said he thought the vote was ‘indicative’ of where Republicans are, but it doesn’t ‘bind’ them into voting a particular way on conviction,” The Hill reported.
Although Trump is out of office, the trial concerns his actions as president. He faces one charge, incitement of insurrection. Trump has been impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives, first for charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December 2019 and then for incitement of insurrection in January 2021. Trump’s first Senate impeachment trial ended with an acquittal, but that did not nullify the House’s impeachment.
A two-thirds or higher majority, or at least 67 senators voting affirmatively, is needed to convict Trump. Should a conviction occur, the Senate would then vote as to whether or not Trump can ever again hold public office. In that case, NBC News reported, only a majority vote is needed.
Trump’s second Senate trial is expected to begin Tuesday, Feb. 9. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the Senate’s president pro tempore, will preside.
