Cramer, Hoeven, Armstrong talk environment

Proposed reform of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) definition and repeal of the present Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR) is being met with opposition from North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress.
Daily News continues its periodic check-in on Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, as well as Rep. Kelly Armstrong. The three legislators, all members of the Republican Party, responded to recent comments from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan.
“After reviewing the Navigable Waters Protection rule as directed by President Biden, the EPA and Department of the Army have determined that this rule is leading to significant environmental degradation,” Regan stated Wednesday, June 9.
The EPA is “committed to establishing a durable definition" of WOTUS, Regan continued. It will be based on Supreme Court precedent, draw on lessons learned from current and previous regulations and allow for input from many stakeholders, he stated.
Cramer, a member of the Senate’s environment and public works committee, said North Dakota is greatly impacted by WOTUS regulations.
“It’s a shame the Biden administration wants to undo the good work of the Trump administration, which repealed the illegal Obama-era rule and replaced it with a workable policy that falls within the confines of the law,” Cramer stated. “Fortunately, North Dakota is well-positioned in the event of overreach thanks to the leadership of our Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem.”
Cramer said he appreciated Regan’s recent visit to discuss the issues, as well as Radhika Fox, EPA’s head of water policy, committing to holding a listening session in North Dakota.
“I look forward to facilitating that opportunity for North Dakotans so they can voice their concerns and priorities to the administration,” Cramer stated.
Hoeven, a member of the Senate’s energy and natural resources committee, supported the previously replacement of the 2015 WOTUS rule with the present NWPR, which took effect in 2020. In 2016 and 2017, Hoeven’s office stated, he attempted to defund WOTUS and prevent its implementation.
“We worked hard to provide regulatory certainty and alleviate the burdens placed on our farmers, energy producers and other businesses under the 2015 WOTUS rule,” Hoeven stated. “The Obama-era WOTUS rule was a significant overreach that threatened real harm to our economy and the livelihoods of Americans across the country.”
WOTUS was a mistake that must not be repeated, Hoeven stated. He said there will continue to be work “to preserve the NWPR and protect against one-size-fits-all federal regulations.”
Armstrong, a member of the House’s energy and commerce committee, said WOTUS would have been a disaster for North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers.
“The Trump administration was right to revise the WOTUS rule and put forward a policy that strikes a balance to keep our waters clean without destroying thousands of North Dakotans’ livelihoods,” Armstrong stated. “I am grateful to Administrator Regan for coming to North Dakota and listening to our concerns on this rule, and I urge the Biden administration to consider the harm to our communities that going back to failed one-size-fits-all policies would cause.”
While the Republican Party doesn’t have enough members in the House of Representatives for a majority, there is a 50-50 division in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris currently provides any tie breaking vote for the Senate.
Armstrong is scheduled to visit Wahpeton as a participant in the 78th North Dakota Boys State. He will take part in concluding ceremonies to be held the morning of Friday, June 18. Cramer and Hoeven will participate in Boys State through messages shared with the expected 75 youth guests.
Daily News will continue to follow North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, examining their proposals, activities and responses to the Biden administration.
