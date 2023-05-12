Cramer, Hoeven sponsors of Back the Blue Act

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seen with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht in 2022, is among the 39 Republican sponsors of the Back the Blue Act.

 Daily News file photo

North Dakota’s two U.S. senators are among 39 Republicans sponsoring legislation to increase penalties for criminals who target law enforcement officers and provide new tools for officers to protect themselves.

In statements released Friday, May 12, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven both announced the Back the Blue Act. The act clarifies that the murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer or first responder is a statutory aggravating factor for purposes of the federal death penalty and expands the right of law enforcement officers to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions while on-duty and off-duty, according to Hoeven’s statement.

North Dakota is one of 17 states with both senators, like Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., endorsing the Back the Blue Act.


