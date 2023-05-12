Cramer, Hoeven sponsors of Back the Blue Act

North Dakota’s two U.S. senators are among 39 Republicans sponsoring legislation to increase penalties for criminals who target law enforcement officers and provide new tools for officers to protect themselves.
In statements released Friday, May 12, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven both announced the Back the Blue Act. The act clarifies that the murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer or first responder is a statutory aggravating factor for purposes of the federal death penalty and expands the right of law enforcement officers to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions while on-duty and off-duty, according to Hoeven’s statement.
“We are grateful for law enforcement officers in North Dakota and across the country and remain committed to ensuring they have the necessary support, equipment, and training that they need to keep our communities safe. The Back the Blue Act will help officers better protect themselves and increase penalties on those that do them harm,” Hoeven said.
Specifically, as stated by Cramer, the Back the Blue Act would:
• establish a federal crime for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer
• clarify the murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer or first responder is a statutory aggravating factor for purposes of the federal death penalty
• impose time limits and substantive limits on federal courts’ reviews of challenges to state court convictions for crimes involving the murder of a public safety officer engaged in the performance of official duties or on account of the performance of official duties
• allow law enforcement officers, subject to limited regulation, to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions where such possession is otherwise prohibited
“Liberal ‘Defund the Police’ policies have left too many law enforcement officers on the receiving end of deliberate, targeted violence while they risk their own safety to protect our communities,” Cramer said. “This must be met with strict penalties to deter this senseless violence.”
The Back the Blue Act, the senators stated, is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New York Police Department Sergeants Benevolent Association.
Other Republican senators endorsing the bill include Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Seventeen U.S. states have both of their senators endorsing the bill: Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. The remainder of the 39 sponsors include one senator each from Kentucky, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and West Virginia.