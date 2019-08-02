Crazy Days coming to towns

Crazy Days, an annual summer event, is getting crazier in 2019.
Organizers announced Crazy Days, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7, will feature retailers, restaurants and professionals in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. While Wednesday is the kickoff, participants may extend their offers and specials through Sunday, Aug. 11.
“I hope it gives our local businesses a chance to shine and a chance for people to see what they’re all about,” said Mickie Nakonechny, owner of Indigo life + style in Wahpeton.
Nakonechny is one of several business owners who teamed up for Crazy Days. Participants are:
Breckenridge:
• KrAz Dance
• Drifter Chic Boutique
• Breckenridge Drug
• Wilkin Drink and Eatery
Wahpeton:
• Dakota Coffee Co.
• The Golden Rule
• The Boiler Room
• Farmers Union Insurance
• Total Personality
• Gripper’s Sports
• Hairetage Hallmark
• Indigo life + style
• Snap Fitness
• Wahpeton Drug and Gift
• Digital Guru
• Red Door Art Gallery
• Action Realtors
• City Brew Hall
• Nails by Vikkie
• Gallery on the Go
• Sears
• Krupkes Konsignments
Participants are offering “deals, steals, sales and promotions,” according to a Crazy Days poster.
“This is an opportunity for retailers to offer sales on merchandise and for customers to snag some great deals,” said Julie Mears, co-owner of The Golden Rule, Wahpeton.
Nakonechny is especially excited and proud that Crazy Days is extending into Breckenridge.
“We’re really hoping that people will support all the businesses,” she said.
Independently put on, Crazy Days is one piece of what organizers hope will be continued success.
“My goal is always to show off Wahpeton-Breckenridge in the best light,” Nakonechny said. “We want to welcome visitors to town and hopefully bring more business here.”
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of summer events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.