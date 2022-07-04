Creativity and fun when carvers come to Wahpeton

People tend not to think much about tree bark. They may not consider that it can be thick and can be utilized for art.
Norm Minske, who specializes in custom wood carving, was one of many artists, instructors and even newcomers taking part in the recent Wahpeton Carving Weekend. Classes took place from June 24-26 at the Tech Center, North Dakota State College of Science.
“I asked everyone to get to a point where they can take a carving home with them, either completely finished or real close,” said Minske, who is based in Papillion, Nebraska. “They’re getting close.”
Minske led an assortment of artists in turning cottonwood bark into wooden houses. The class included Larry Groth, Northwood, North Dakota, who started carving in 1994 and has been attending the Wahpeton weekend ever since.
“Just the idea of having bark that’s 4 inches deep is kind of odd,” Minske said. “But if you try to get bark anyplace in the lower 48 (states), it’s not much deeper than that. The more bark you have, the more detail you can have in your carving.”
Some classes during the weekend were for non-carvers. Participants could demonstrate their abilities or learn more about ways to express themselves including quilting and drawing.
“I learned to sew at a very young age from my mother,” said Marilyn Orgaard, Bismarck, North Dakota. “I sewed a lot. What used to be known as home economics was a big part of my career. Part of it, too, has shifted into quilting. I enjoy working with the fabric and textiles.”
The Wahpeton Carving Weekend celebrated 28 years in 2022, said Bob Splichal, Fargo, North Dakota, a retired nurse anesthetist and now photographer who was among the event’s organizers.
“We’re one of the larger carving seminars in the upper Midwest,” Splichal said. “A lot of them have closed down because of COVID. This year, we have 112 people here. Before COVID, we were in the 130 range for participants. We are down, but we’re happy to say that we’re over 100. We have 10 instructors. We usually have between 10-16.”
Carvers are unique individuals who love what they do and are willing to travel to get to an event like the Wahpeton weekend, Splichal said. He is among the people who are thankful for NDSCS as a venue.
Wayne Nicoloff, South Haven, Minnesota, took part in wood burning for the first time. Daily News caught Nicoloff as he was inscribing.
“It’s a birthday gift for my wife. It’s a little bit much to have bitten off for a first project, but it’s fun,” Nicoloff said.
Nearby, Patsy Souter, Fargo, took part in an introduction to colored pencils class. She drew an owl.
“It looks simple, but you’re putting in a lot of feathers,” Souter said.
Still another group of artists created usable spoons. The carvers included a mother and son, Annette and Tony Berglund, Twin Valley, Minnesota.
“He roped me into this,” Annette said, smiling. “No, it’s a lot of fun. I’m having a lot of fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.