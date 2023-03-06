‘Creed III’ all thriller, no filler

Michael B. Jordan and costar Jonathan Majors are never anything less than compelling to watch, according to Daily News Critic Frank Stanko. 'I’ll be greatly excited to see what else Jordan brings to the director’s chair,' Frank wrote.
Late in “Creed III,” there’s a stylized sequence that greatly impressed me. Friends-turned-rivals Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, who also directed) and Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) have their inevitable boxing match.
Is there nothing more relatable and evocative than the conflict between what could be and what is or will be? I don’t think so and the people who made “Creed III” evidently feel the same way. Adonis and Damian’s fight includes allusions to elements of their shared past, including child abuse, early potential and incarceration.
The men are fighting before a full house at Dodger Stadium. I can’t say that the real action takes place solely in Adonis and Damian’s minds. “Creed III” does not skimp on full-bodied fighting. Still, there’s power behind the punches. Simply put, it’s an all thriller, no filler kind of movie.
“Creed III” mostly stands on its own. There are elements from the previous two installments, like the idea of going a few more rounds with Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) or Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad) still being somewhat heavy-handed in her parenting. On the other hand, Sylvester Stallone’s nowhere to be found and the story is built from the “Rocky”-verse’s new mythology.
It takes more than an hour to reveal the fateful event from Adonis and Damian’s teen years. Savvy audience members won’t likely need that long to figure it out. Adonis (Thaddeus J. Mixon as a teenager) ran into his former abuser, responding with violence. Damian (Spence Moore II as a teenager) went to see what happened. He just happened to be holding one of Apollo Creed’s old guns, a present from Adonis, at the time. Oops.
Some friend Adonis is. He gave Damian the item that would make him look bad. Although, to be fair, Adonis probably did not expect Damian would be in a situation where he would carry the gun in public. On the other hand, Adonis also ran like hell from the scene, leaving Damian to hold the bag. You can see why Damian is ready to claim what could have been his.
I will give the writing team of Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin credit for keeping the revenge aspect focused. The movie doesn’t detour into silliness like Damian seducing Bianca (Tessa Thompson) or threatening her and Adonis’ deaf-mute daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent). Jordan, Thompson and Rashad act well opposite Davis-Kent, making her movie debut.
The strongest moments in “Creed III” are emotionally-driven, like when Adonis hashes out the past with Mary Anne, Bianca and Damian. But, of course, that’s not likely to get butts in seats. Like I mentioned before, the fight scenes are first rate. Jordan and Majors are never anything less than compelling to watch. I’ll be greatly excited to see what else Jordan brings to the director’s chair.
Also in the cast are Wood Harris as Tony “Little Duke” Burton, Jose Benavidez as Felix Chavez, a fighter unexpectedly defeated by Damian, and Selenis Leyva as his mother, Laura. Despite Stallone’s absence, there’s an audio cameo from “Gonna Fly Now.”