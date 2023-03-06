‘Creed III’ all thriller, no filler

Michael B. Jordan and costar Jonathan Majors are never anything less than compelling to watch, according to Daily News Critic Frank Stanko. 'I’ll be greatly excited to see what else Jordan brings to the director’s chair,' Frank wrote.

 Eli Ade © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Late in “Creed III,” there’s a stylized sequence that greatly impressed me. Friends-turned-rivals Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, who also directed) and Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) have their inevitable boxing match.

Is there nothing more relatable and evocative than the conflict between what could be and what is or will be? I don’t think so and the people who made “Creed III” evidently feel the same way. Adonis and Damian’s fight includes allusions to elements of their shared past, including child abuse, early potential and incarceration.



