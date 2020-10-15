On Wednesday, October 14, at approximately 8:24 pm, a NDHP trooper attempted to stop a 2006 Honda Pilot on I-94 at MM 349 for traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone. The Honda was traveling westbound on I-94. When the trooper initiated the traffic stop, the suspect sped up to 105 mph and fled from the trooper westbound on I-94.
The suspect then exited I-94 at Exit 348 (45th St. Exit). While taking the exit and turning north on 45th Street into Fargo, the Honda nearly collided with several other vehicles. The suspect continued to flee north on 45th Street into Fargo. The NDHP trooper discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.
Shortly after the pursuit was discontinued, two NDHP troopers were conducting a follow-up investigation at the home of the registered owner of the Honda. One NDHP trooper was standing at the front door of the home, speaking with the two residents of the home, while the other trooper was standing on the sidewalk on the driveway of the home.
While this follow-up investigation was ongoing at the residence, the Honda showed up at the residence and pulled into the driveway. The driver of the Honda momentarily stopped, then accelerated rapidly attempting to run over the trooper standing on the sidewalk. The trooper was barely able to avoid being pinned between two vehicles but was still struck by the Honda.
After accelerating, the Honda struck a parked Toyota Tundra parked in the driveway and came to a stop. The driver of the Honda was then taken into custody by the NDHP Troopers without further incident.
The suspect is Andrew Booth, a 26 YOA male from Fargo, North Dakota. Booth has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and fleeing and he has been charged with felony attempted murder. He was transported to the Cass County Jail and is currently in their custody.
The NDHP trooper was treated and released from a local Fargo hospital after the incident.
