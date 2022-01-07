Critical milestone reached in Coal Creek sale to Rainbow Energy

What was described as the last major regulatory hurdle in the sale of Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy Center has been cleared.
The transfer of a permit for the Minnesota portion of a high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system extending between central North Dakota and Minnesota was approved Thursday, Jan. 6 by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. The permit will go from Great River Energy, who is selling Coal Creek Station, to Nexus Line.
Coal Creek is a 1,151 megawatt power plant located near Underwood, North Dakota, Daily News previously reported.
“Today’s approval is a critical milestone in transferring ownership of Coal Creek to Rainbow Energy, which will help ensure this facility continues to provide affordable and reliable energy to the region, while supporting good-paying jobs at both the station and the Falkirk mine,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Thursday.
Nexus Line has extended its operating agreement with Great River Energy from 10 years to 20 years, Rainbow Energy Center reported. The corporation praised Great River’s more than 40 years of “exceptional operations” of the HVDC system.
“The future delivery of renewable (energy) generation over the HVDC system has always been a priority for Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line,” Rainbow Energy announced. “As part of the sale of Coal Creek Station and the HVDC system, Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line have agreed to provide interconnection rights to Great River Energy to deliver 400 megawatts of wind energy to Minnesota. This agreement secures our goals of providing carbon neutral elections to Minnesota in the future.”
Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has spent years aiding in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), which he called a key part of the sale. They include creating and sustaining a regulatory framework for carbon storage, implementation of the 45Q carbon capture tax credit for the allowance of a direct revenue stream to make CCUS projects more commercials viable and funding critical loan guarantees from the U.S. energy and agriculture departments, his office stated.
“Rainbow Energy’s investment in Coal Creek provides an important opportunity to expand North Dakota’s leadership in CCUS, as we continue working to bring this technology to the station. Projects like this are key to our nation’s energy security and are possible due to more than a decade of effort to create the right kind of legal, tax and regulatory environment,” Hoeven said.
Stacy Tschider, Rainbow Energy’s president, said the corporation and Nexus Line are “deeply committed” in ensuring carbon-neutral electrons to Minnesota by 2030.
“From day one, we believed this project to be a win-win for both North Dakota and Minnesota,” Tschider said. “Today’s decision by the Minnesota PUC affirms that renewable energy and baseload power can work together to provide reliable power, jobs and a stable economy for everyone involved. We are tremendously thankful to now be able to proceed with finalizing the purchase of Coal Creek Station and the HVDC system.”
Rainbow Energy Center, Nexus Line and Great River Energy will continue to work on completing all required aspects to close the Coal Creek sale, the parties stated. The expectations of all parties is to close as soon as possible but not prior to May 1, 2022.
