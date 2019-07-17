Crop duster makes emergency landing Tuesday
Daily News file photo

A pilot flying a crop duster had to make an emergency landing in Richland County Tuesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol states the plane was flown by Danny Thompson of Wyndmere, North Dakota.

The plane suffered mechanical issues and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing eight miles northwest of Lidgerwood around 5:30 p.m. July 16. During the landing the left wing of the aircraft clipped a telephone pole, causing minor damage to the pole and the wing. The pilot was uninjured.

editor@wahpetondailynews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments