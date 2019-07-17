Crop duster makes emergency landing Tuesday

A pilot flying a crop duster had to make an emergency landing in Richland County Tuesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol states the plane was flown by Danny Thompson of Wyndmere, North Dakota.
The plane suffered mechanical issues and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing eight miles northwest of Lidgerwood around 5:30 p.m. July 16. During the landing the left wing of the aircraft clipped a telephone pole, causing minor damage to the pole and the wing. The pilot was uninjured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.