Crowd comes out for NDSCS’ career fair

North Dakota State College of Science held its 2023 Career Fair Tuesday, March 21 in Wahpeton. The event, previously delayed due to winter weather, lasted from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center. The 2022 fair was attended by nearly 500 students and this year’s event appeared to meet or exceed expectations.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

A crowd of students, potential employers and educators and supporters came Tuesday, March 21 to the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center.

Clockwise from left, Sara Galt, Industrial Builders Inc., Glen Erickson, Tanner Obrigewitch and Connor Lay. The young men, second year building construction technology students, presented Galt with their cover letters and resumes.
Tyler Hook, front right, a second year welding student, consults with Chase Fennell, back left, and Cory Swingen, front left, of Swingen Construction. Benjamin Austin, back right, looks over some information.
Lt. Tyler Kirsch, a U.S. Navy recruiter, was around to meet with students and talk about the Navy’s work in fields such as nuclear power.


