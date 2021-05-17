Whether fully Norwegian-American, of some Norwegian heritage or just honorary Norwegians, numerous Twin Towns Area citizens came out for a Syttende Mai celebration.
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge of the Sons of Norway held its observation of Norway’s Constitution Day and the belated Sons of Norway quasquicentennial, or 125th anniversary, from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The Optimist Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton, featured food, family fun and fellowship.
"About 85 people signed in and we have a few new members signing up," co-organizer Marianna Cockburn said. "Friends cannot believe all this work done was by about 10 people."
Ibsen Lodge members were tired after the party, Cockburn said, but felt great knowing that they shared their message.
"We got our story out to so many people of our wonderful community," Cockburn said.
Norway’s constitution was signed 227 years ago, on May 17, 1814. Sons of Norway was established on Jan. 16, 1895, Daily News previously reported.
“Having been a Danish possession for four centuries, Norway had been handed over to Sweden following a military defeat of the Danes by the Swedes in 1813,” according to information shared with Syttende Mai guests.
Norwegian citizens greatly opposed a rule where they had no voice. The ultimately assembled 112 officials, merchants and farmers, similar to America’s founding fathers. The Norwegians drew up their constitution and declared the county was a “free, independent kingdom, united with Sweden.”
“This union continued for nearly another century although the Norwegians kept up the pressure for true independence,” Syttende Mai information continued. “Finally, after Norway and Sweden nearly went to war, Sweden recognized Norway’s independence in September 1905.”
Syttende Mai’s local entertainment was Ibsen lodge member Tilford Kroshus. The singer-musician performed songs he learned from his grandmother, who emigrated to America as a teenager. Kroshus and his band, Kroshus & Krew, will open the 2021 Music in the Park season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Most Music in the Park performances are held at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.
The Ibsen Lodge has several summer activities planned. They include a June visit to the Kringen Lodge #4-25, Fargo; a July trip to Sisseton, South Dakota, to see the stave church, Nicollet Tower and Interpretive Center and Sica Hollow State Park; a visit in August to Bonanzaville, USA, West Fargo, North Dakota; and a September conclusion at the Bagg Bonanza Farm, just outside Mooreton, North Dakota.
Inquiries about these events can be made to Colleen Engebretson and Mark Gronseth. Engebretson’s contact information is 218-643-2130 or engeme@wah.midco.net. Gronseth’s contact information is 605-359-9480 or markgronseth@gmail.com.
“We want people to have learned more about Norwegian treats, delicacies, through sampling,” Engebretson said prior to Syttende Mai. “We also want them to have appreciation for what Sons of Norway is about and what opportunities for participation can arise.”
Syttende Mai organizers and volunteers including Engebretson, Cockburn, who created informative displays, and numerous others. All involved eagerly greeted and served guests.
“(Our) love and respect for the ancestral land is expressed annually by the observance of Syttende Mai,” event information stated.
