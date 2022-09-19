Ride ‘im! Cowboys from throughout the northern plains demonstrated rodeo skills Saturday, Sept. 17 in Wahpeton as part of the third total, second annual Bull Bash fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department. The purse’s top prize, $3,170, was won by rider Lane Berg.

Crowd comes out for Wahpeton’s Bull Bash

Frank Vertin Field, North Dakota State College of Science, was full of fans Saturday. Anywhere you sat, it was possible to have a choice view of the action brought to Wahpeton-Breckenridge by Triple B Rodeo, Maynard, Minn. Guests could also see the events on a large TV screen.
Crowd comes out for Wahpeton’s Bull Bash

Jacob Berg, a 2015 graduate of Wahpeton High School, was one of the three bullfighters keeping things orderly out on the field. Audience members thrilled at the sights of charging bulls, brave riders and fighters and whenever it seemed like the 8-second threshold would be crossed.
Crowd comes out for Wahpeton’s Bull Bash

Tate Rhodes’ antics may have entertained the crowd, but there was also time to acknowledge and appreciate the importance and service of local firefighters. Countless Twin Towns law enforcement community members attended Bull Bash, with many warmly thanked by guests.
Crowd comes out for Wahpeton’s Bull Bash

These youngsters were ready. Clown Tate Rhodes led them in that favorite, the combination one-legged race to recover a shoe and two-legged race back to start. One boy and one girl would each win the $50 gift card grand prize, with others having quite a funny story to tell.


Tags

Load comments