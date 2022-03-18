After 73 days, 44 candidates and 100-plus sporting events, three athletes remain standing as inaugural Winter Sports Athlete of the Year recipients.
The award, presented by Daily News, highlights one male and female winner for their outstanding contributions as area student athletes and teammates. In a twist, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling teammates, Aidan Ruddy and Jackson Burchill, shared the male award after posting nearly identical performances. North Dakota State College of Science sharpshooter Ivane Tensaie claimed the female honors.
Aidan Ruddy (Sr.) - Storm Wrestling
Accomplishments
40-9 record
14 pins
No. 3 ranking
Eastern Dakota Conference Runner-Up
5th place Class A State
193 team points
4 tech falls
Larimore Invite Champion
Dan Unruh Invitational Runner-Up
Gadberry Invitational Champion
Career state tournament appearances in
Minnesota and North Dakota
About Ruddy:
Ruddy reached the Class 1A Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament in 2020 for the Breckenridge Cowboys. Ruddy was a three-time bronze finisher in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference and a former Section 6A Champion. In 2021-22, Ruddy became the vocal leader of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm in its first year as a cooperative, reeling off 40 wins with a unique style of scrambling that provided plenty of theatrics.
“Don’t just coast through it. It flies by fast. Be in the moment and win the moment,” Ruddy said.
Jackson Burchill (Sr.) - Storm Wrestling
Accomplishments
40-10 record
23 pins
No. 2 ranking
Eastern Dakota Conference Runner-Up
4th place Class A State
188 team points
Larimore Invite Runner-Up
Dan Unruh Invitational Runner-Up
Gadberry Invitational Champion
8th place Bismarck Rotary
Competed at 220 and 285 pounds
4x State Qualifier
About Burchill:
Burchill competed at both 220 and 285 pounds, losing no ground when going up to face behemoth warriors in the heavyweight ranks. His fourth-place finish at Class A state paced the Storm roster, as did his 23 pins. Burchill was heavily praised for his technical abilities that allowed him to outmaneuver some of North Dakota’s top talent. Burchill ends his career as a four-time state qualifier.
“Set an example for the younger wrestlers, show them what they should be for the future,” Burchill said.
Ivane Tensaie (Fr.) - Wildcats Basketball
Accomplishments
20.9 PTS (3rd NJCAA DI)
665 PTS (2nd NJCAA DI)
227 FGM (5th NJCAA DI)
131 3PM (1st NJCAA DI)
4.2 3PT/G (1st NJCAA D1)
90.7% FT (1st NJCAA DI)
4.8 AST, 3.7 REB, 34.3 MPG
Mon-Dak 1st Team All-Conference
Mon-Dak Conference Preseason MVP
Mon-Dak Conference MVP
Region XIII Champion
North Central District Champion
About Tensaie:
North Dakota State College of Science hit the lottery when the talented Tensaie fell through the cracks, receiving zero Division I offers out of high school. Fast forward to the end of the 2021-22 season, Tensaie has 15 DI scholarship offers, a Region XIII Championship, a North Central District title and a litany of personal awards. Her season will go down as one of the best ever for a decorated NDSCS women’s basketball team. Wherever she goes, her games will be airing on ESPN.
"Going JUCO is the best decision I've ever made," Tensaie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.