WAHPETON — Richland County District Court Judge Brad Cruff, who is chambered in Wahpeton, North Dakota, was one of 15 judges in the United States chosen to participate in the Judges and Psychiatrists Leadership Initiative.

The Leadership Initiative pairs a trial court judge with a psychiatrist from the same state and provides them intensive training on how to effectively deal with individuals with behavioral health needs who come into the justice system. Individuals with behavioral health needs includes those with a mental illness, addiction or substance use issue.



