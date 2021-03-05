Culinary Tour of Italy coming to Twin Towns community

A local chef will take Twin Towns Area residents’ food enjoyment to the next level.
Chef Kyle Armitage, an associate professor of culinary arts at North Dakota State College of Science, is hosting a Tour of Italy at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. A fundraiser for the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, the Tour of Italy will feature Armitage leading participants in the creation of a fabulous, three-course, gluten-free meal all from the comfort of their own home.
“Not only do you get to watch this tour, but you get to interact,” event organizer Jana Berndt said. “It’s different than just watching a cooking channel, because you actually get the taste the fruits of the labor.”
The menu consists of:
• shrimp with basil pesto (“Gamberetti al Pesto di Basilico”) as the appetizer
• chicken saltimbocca alla Romana with carrot risotto as the entree
• flourless chocolate almond cake (“Torta Caprese”) as the dessert
Participation in the Tour of Italy costs $50, plus the cost of ingredients. The full meal serves four diners. Tickets can be purchased at https://ndcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=2596.
“One ticket will get you one link (on one device), regardless of how many people are in your kitchen,” North Dakota Community Foundation stated.
After purchasing a ticket, participants will be emailed a list of ingredients to buy.
“We’re partnering with Econofoods for the distribution of meal kits,” Berndt said. “We’ll be asking guests if they want to do their own grocery shopping for items or receive a packaged ingredient kit. We like to have options to keep this as simple as possible.”
The day before the Tour, participants will be emailed a link so they’ll be able to follow Armitage. He’ll also provide a list of necessary utensils and kitchen staple items to have on hand.
“Not only is this fun, but it’s something we’re putting out to the community for people to enjoy,” Armitage said. “It’s a little bit exotic but also reachable for many people.”
Armitage will donate his time, skills, meal preparation tips and other teaching talent for the Tour of Italy. He is excited to do a community outreach event and work with the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
“We were brainstorming ideas to allow for some excitement and fun,” Berndt said. “We know people are anxious for spring and summer and we also know that we’re in the age of social distancing and small groups. Doing the Tour of Italy virtually is a win-win.”
Proceeds from the Tour of Italy allows the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation to support Twin Towns Area organizations including Richland-Wilkin Kinship, the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry and Three Rivers Crisis Center.
“We’re able to focus on those in need and create a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Berndt said.
