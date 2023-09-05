Culture first mindset can make an immediate impact

An event hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and the Breckenridge School District included Joe Schmidt speaking about how employers can make an immediate impact by supporting a culture first mindset.
People make their biggest impressions when they’re not trying to be impressive, Joe Schmit said Thursday, Aug. 31, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Schmit, sports director for KSTP-TV in St. Paul, Minnesota, is the author of books including “Silent Impact” and “The Impact Blueprint.” An event hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and the Breckenridge School District included Schmidt speaking about how employers can make an immediate impact by supporting a culture first mindset.
“Ninety-five of companies don’t spend enough time,” Schmit said about creating a positive culture for employees. “Be honest, how many of you have had issues since the pandemic with recruiting and retaining?”
Challenges are not going to immediately go away, but they can be made better with a genuine commitment to employees. That commitment is not made with lip service, or buying a foosball table for the break room.
“The result of a world class culture is a team that wants to be there, that will be productive and that will feel valued,” Schmit said.
A culture first mindset is driven by the principles of compassion, connections and clarity, Schmit said. It involves employers and employees asking some deep questions and honestly evaluating themselves and their work environments.
For example, questions about compassion include asking whether the manager truly cares, whether the organization puts people over profits and if the organization rewards success and effort. Questions about connections includes a big one: “Would you recommend that a friend apply for a job at your organization?”
“If you are afraid of any of these questions, then you have some work to do,” Schmit said to his audience of nearly 30 people.
According to ADP, a leading management services company, only 16% of the workforce feels fully engaged in what they do. More than 80% of the workforce is “just going to work.”
“An employee is 12 times more likely to be engaged if they trust the leader,” according to information from Gallup that Schmit shared with the audience. “Fifty-six percent of workers are less likely to look for another job if they get praise and recognition.”
Ultimately, it pays to cultivate a culture first mindset, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
“The cost to replace an employee is 6-9 months of salary. Replacing a $60,000-per-year employee will impact the bottom line by $30,000-$45,000. When you put people over profits, the byproduct is wild success,” SHRM stated.
Schmit’s speech in Breckenridge was not just an assortment of statistics and figures. There was insight and humor, as well as reminders about the type of people the audience can be.
“Each and every one of us in this room has special gifts and talents,” Schmit said. “They are things that we just happen to be a little better at compared to everybody else. Use what you have to get what you want.”
Sometimes getting what you want comes in an unexpected way. It can even include getting what you need. Schmit shared the story of a woman who worked mornings at the Wendy’s drive-thru window. The woman had a recurring customer, an elderly man. One day, after several months of engaged, friendly service, the man came into the Wendy’s. He wanted to hug and thank the woman.
“Every morning when I stop by for breakfast, I am on my way to the nursing home to visit my wife, who is in hospice,” the elderly man said. “She passed away last night, so I won’t be stopping by so often anymore.”
The elderly man shared another hug with the Wendy’s employee, telling her that his visit was always a highlight of the day.
“You will never know how much your smile and friendly attitude meant to me,” the man said. “That’s the way my wife saw the world until she got sick.
Little things in life are actually the big things, Schmit said. They have an impact in the office, they have an impact on lives and they have an impact on the world.