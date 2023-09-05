Culture first mindset can make an immediate impact

An event hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and the Breckenridge School District included Joe Schmidt speaking about how employers can make an immediate impact by supporting a culture first mindset.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

People make their biggest impressions when they’re not trying to be impressive, Joe Schmit said Thursday, Aug. 31, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Schmit, sports director for KSTP-TV in St. Paul, Minnesota, is the author of books including “Silent Impact” and “The Impact Blueprint.” An event hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and the Breckenridge School District included Schmidt speaking about how employers can make an immediate impact by supporting a culture first mindset.

Questions about compassion include asking whether the manager truly cares, whether the organization puts people over profits and if the organization rewards success and effort. Questions about connections includes a big one: 'Would you recommend that a friend apply for a job at your organization?'


