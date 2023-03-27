Curtain rising on ‘Lights Up’

Sometimes the pressure just gets to you. That is the case for Dallas (Addison Truesdell, center), victim of 'Gossip.' The one-act play is part of 'Lights Up: A Collection of Plays Performed by Wahpeton Students.' It opens Thursday, March 30 at Wahpeton High School.
The actions, dialogue and situations in Wahpeton High School’s spring production are taking place on the WHS Auditorium stage. They could just as easily take place anywhere on campus.
“Lights Up: A Collection of Plays Performed by Wahpeton Students” features work by many authors and Courtney Diestler’s direction. It will be performed three times for the public: at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Tickets to “Lights Up” will be sold at the door. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for ages preschool and under.
In previous years, Wahpeton High School featured only a one-act play. “Lights Up” includes short sketches, monologues, a playlet and a one-act play, “Gossip” by Brian Hampton. The production has a cast of both high school and middle school actors.
“I wanted to give more students an opportunity to be part of the show and also lengthen the show,” Diestler said. “I know people are really good about coming and supporting the arts, but I wanted to give them more and give the students more opportunities.”
“Lights Up” will include:
• “Homework Blues” with Brenna Erdmann
• “Stage Fright” with Sophia Barth
• “All’s Fair in Love, War and Science” with Hope Reilly
• “Junior High Guru” with Gina Quamme
• “Gossip” with Elise Picken, Jacob Gienger, Alaina LaJesse, Addison Truesdell, Quamme, Kayla Werth and an ensemble of Barth, Chloe Bochat, Jenna Burchill, Ryan Collins, Erdmann, Violet Frank, Reilly and Cameron Riebe
• “What Worries Me Most” with Bochat, Burchill, Collins, Riebe, Truesdell and Werth
• “The Rumor Mill” with Bochat, Burchill, Collins, Frank, Riebe and Werth
The production is possible thanks to a crew including Stage Manager Nessa Griffin, Assistant Stage Manager Brady Graves and the trio of Lily Anderson, Bayleigh Bakewell and Gwen Finnie.
Daily News caught a rehearsal of “Gossip,” featuring Picken as a school newcomer who quickly becomes a force to be reckoned with.
“The monologues give their actors an opportunity to be the star of their own show for a few minutes,” Diestler said. “We’ve got a great cast this year, some eighth graders all the way through to our seniors.”
Following “Lights Up,” “Gossip” will be performed before NDHSAA judges. The State A Play competition takes place Monday, April 3-Tuesday, April 4 at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, North Dakota.
“I know the cast is all excited about it,” Diestler said. “A lot of the kids had a great experience last year. We’re excited to see other schools perform and then also perform ourselves and see where we rank.”