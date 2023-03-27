Curtain rising on ‘Lights Up’

Sometimes the pressure just gets to you. That is the case for Dallas (Addison Truesdell, center), victim of 'Gossip.' The one-act play is part of 'Lights Up: A Collection of Plays Performed by Wahpeton Students.' It opens Thursday, March 30 at Wahpeton High School.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

The actions, dialogue and situations in Wahpeton High School’s spring production are taking place on the WHS Auditorium stage. They could just as easily take place anywhere on campus.

“Lights Up: A Collection of Plays Performed by Wahpeton Students” features work by many authors and Courtney Diestler’s direction. It will be performed three times for the public: at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

Elise Picken, at the pinnacle of power in 'Gossip.' In addition to the one-act, 'Lights Up' features sketches, monologues and a playlet. It's all directed by Courtney Diestler.
Dallas (Addison Truesdell) and Tim (Jacob Gienger), two nice, ordinary high school kids whose relationship and peace of mind could be shattered by 'Gossip.' Also pictured is Cameron Riebe.
You can only listen for so long before you either change, or tune out, as Elise Picken and Kayla Werth demonstrate in this moment from 'Gossip.'


