Editor’s Note: This article concerns personal financial information for four individuals, including one who contacted Daily News. Because of this, we are withholding the individual’s name.
A Wahpeton restaurant has confirmed that at least four customers were charged more than once for purchases made Friday, June 12.
The customers made purchases at the Fryn’ Pan with their Mastercards. Fryn’ Pan owner Stan Mitzel said the additional charges were due to an error on the part of card processor WorldPay.
“On our side, it’s just showing the one charge,” Mitzel said. “We have contacted WorldPay and it’s nothing we can fix. There’s nothing that we did wrong.”
Four people, all Mastercard cardholders, contacted Mitzel’s office. Upon finding out they were charged three times for one purchase, one customer contacted Daily News. The individual said they were interested in keeping consumers aware.
“The thing that’s scandalous is that there’s no notice, no sign saying ‘If you came here between these dates, please check your bank statements,’” the customer said.
Fryn’ Pan staff said the restaurant does not have any sign notifying customers about the incidents. Manager Mark Rittenour said they only occurred on Friday, June 12 and only with purchases made with a Mastercard.
Daily News reached out to Mastercard, inquiring about if the reported Friday, June 12 incidents were part of a wider trend. An official redirected questions back to the banks which issued the cards in question.
Nancy Froemke is a consumer banker with Bremer Bank, Wahpeton. She explained what people should do if they suspect their personal information has been compromised.
“They should contact the bank first,” Froemke said. “After speaking with a banker, they may be referred to a fraud department. If fraud is suspected, the card would be shut down and a new card would be ordered.”
Depending on circumstances, a cardholder may want to go further and notify credit bureaus. Personal information can be obtained not just through credit cards, but over the phone and through other communications.
“That would be a time to contact the credit bureaus and their bank. We also encourage customers to be diligent in watching their accounts. If they haven’t already, it’s a good idea to enroll in online banking,” Froemke said.
When a consumer is getting charges reversed or cancelled, they should first talk to the merchant. From there, Froemke said, they can notify their bank to keep them informed.
The customer who contacted Daily News said they were working to get their extra charges reversed. They said the experience has reinforced the importance of monitoring their banking activity.
“I understand that there are technical glitches, but the companies need to take responsibility,” the customer said. “Are we really so trusting in corporate America to notify customers when there’s a problem?”
