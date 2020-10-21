Daily News announces latest winner

Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich announced the winner of the Tuesday, Oct. 20 drawing for digital activation customers. Jane Ellingson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, won the $50 gift card to Prante's Fine Dining, Wahpeton.
