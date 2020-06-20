Daily News critics crack ’Cocoon’

“Cocoon,” which opened in theaters on June 21, 1985, is the subject of this weekend’s installment of Retro Reviews. Daily News Film Critic Frank Stanko is taking the point for the movie and colleague Paige Rudick is taking the counterpoint against it.
Frank Stanko
You’ve got the chance to never get sick, age or die. You just have to go to outer space to do so. If you could continue living, with an assured quality of life, would you?
Legend has it that the cast of “Cocoon,” directed by Ron Howard, discussed this dilemma during filming. Don Ameche, who won an Academy Award for playing elderly romantic Art, supposedly said he’d be first in line for the opportunity offered by alien Walter (Brian Dennehy).
“Cocoon” is fascinating to watch in 2020. I’m not sure a movie today would be so honest about old people’s feelings. There’s been tremendous health and lifestyle advancements in the past 35 years, but they haven’t licked uninhibited enthusiasm or irresponsibility.
Joe (Hume Cronyn), Art, Ben (Wilford Brimley), their wives Mary and Alma (Maureen Stapleton and Jessica Tandy) and Bess (Gwen Verdon) receive new vitality after swimming in an extraterrestrial-charged pool. A good thing only seems to last so long, but it’s followed by Walter’s better offer.
Science fiction is essential to “Cocoon.” I just wish it was handled more smoothly. The aliens feel like space concierges. Kitty (Tahnee Welch) does little than seduce friendly captain Jack (Steve Guttenberg). Pillsbury (Tyrone Power Jr.) and Doc (Mike Nomad) are merely there. For better or worse, this is the seniors’ show.
Mortality from COVID-19 has tended to be higher for older populations and it’s hard not to think of the disease when watching “Cocoon.” Some characters, like Joe and Rose (Herta Ware), have health issues. Rose’s stubborn husband, Bernie (Jack Gilford) is an unfortunately weak character. I felt like the movie was talking down to him and I cringed when he and Rose finally tried the pool.
All this, and Ameche breakdancing. Considering he was 76 during filming, I’m not sure why I’m disappointed by the obvious stunt double.
“Cocoon” is flawed but satisfying. It’s at its best when the characters are delighted not by their mojo, but love, family and possibilities.
Paige Rudick
“Cocoon” quite frankly surprised me. By all accords, I enjoyed the film. I enjoyed the sci-fi’s humor, hints of romance and the overwhelming question of immortality. However, I found the film’s portrayal of aliens to be overly corny. I didn’t like the notion that swimming in the so-called fountain of youth not only reverts one to being filled with young and vibrant energy, but also to adolescent behavior.
I would much rather have seen the writers and directors of this film have those who swam in the fountain of youth use their wisdom of age and newfound energy to access greater depths of discovery into knowledge and adventure. Instead, they went dancing, bowling and fell into promiscuous behavior.
The question of immortality truly is one of my favorite questions, so when this film’s tackle on the idea came up short, I was easily disappointed.
The question asks one to examine trading life with an expiration date for one that lasts forever. It felt too easily that those who chose to leave earth for an immortal life were being blindly led by nothing more than the idea of agelessness. The lack of depth into immortality and those who chose that path was insufficient.
My last major contention with the film was how it glided over the part that those who were swimming in the pool had ultimately drained the pool of its life and nearly caused the death of all the aliens’ friends.
This film is great for a quick laugh and to get the ball rolling for thoughts on immortality. However, if you are looking for something much deeper, this film is not for you. If I could tell the film’s director and writers one thing, it would be “Nice try, try again.”
Retro Reviews will conclude on the Fourth of July weekend with “Back to the Future.” Reviews of new movies are returning soon to Daily News.
