Daily News earns Sweepstakes Award

North Dakota’s top newspapers have been recognized in the North Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and both Daily News and News Monitor took top honors once again.
The awards were announced Friday, May 1. The annual convention was originally scheduled to take place this month in Bismarck, when the awards are traditionally announced, but with the coronavirus crisis it was decided to postpone the industry convention to later in the year, and announce the winners early.
All awards are made in five circulation categories: large dailies, small dailies, large weeklies, medium weeklies and small weeklies, for work done in 2019.
“Like many events this year, our North Dakota Newspaper Association awards ceremony was different than years past, awards were given via a virtual presentation. Daily News and News Monitor won the Sweepstakes awards in their categories, Daily News placed third for General Excellence and many individual awards were earned,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “I am extremely proud of our staff and the quality of work being produced.
Daily News won 35 awards for news and photography, and 24 advertising awards. News Monitor won 36 awards for news and photography, and 30 for advertising.
“I continue to be proud of the excellent work our staff does here at the Daily News,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “I’ve always said, we are small but mighty. We have dedicated journalists who strive to bring credible, timely news and information to our readers on a variety of platforms. Our advertising, circulation and production staff do solid work day in and day out, to keep our products attractive and help our community’s businesses market their products and services. It’s nice to see our hard work has not gone unnoticed by our peers.”
Reporter Frank Stanko earned third place in the reporting category for his coverage of the conditions at Asbury Apartments, and he took honorable mention in the reporting series category for his coverage of the NDSCS misconduct allegations.
Daily News earned a third place in feature reporting for Julie Bezenk’s story on the Jawaskis, who were foster care parents for 24 years.
Stanko took second place in government series for his F-M Diversion coverage, which is ongoing.
Carrie McDermott earned second place in spot news for coverage of the water plant shutdown in Breckenridge, and second place for an editorial on why people should support local journalism by paying for it. McDermott and Wick Communications page designer Devannie Griffin took second place in editorial page design.
Turner Blaufuss took first place in personal column for his piece on the late Scott Sorum, third place in sports series for his coverage of the Breckenridge Legion baseball team, and third place in sports column for his piece titled, “Hopping on the Gopher bandwagon.”
Daily News earned a first place award in the standing news front category for the Aug. 15, 2019 front page, featuring the Wilkin County Fair.
McDermott earned third place for agriculture coverage in a story about a Rosholt, South Dakota, winery.
Karen Speidel earned a second place award in ag coverage for “Five Things to Know About Being a Farmer.”
Under personal column, humorous, Stanko took second place for his movie review of “Frozen II,” and Blaufuss took first place for his column, “Making Paul Bunyan proud in St. Paul.”
Daily News earned three of the four awards for Special News Section. The news staff earned first place for the annual Profile section, Candace Engstrom earned second place for the Southern Valley Living magazine, and staff members McDermott, Speidel, Stanko, Paige Rudick, Engstrom and the advertising staff earned honorable mention for the Women in Business special news section.
In the section/feature front design category, Daily News took first place for the Goodlife page of July 7, 2019, about a 50-year-old cold case in Wilkin County. McDermott and Engstrom took third place for the Twin Towns & About page.
Daily News took first place in front page design, and second place for best website.
The newspaper also earned second place for overall design excellence.
In the photography categories, McDermott took honorable mention in spot news photo, for “Road Closed,” and summer intern Katie Betz earned second place in the same category for a kidnapping suspect being arrested.
Tara Klostreich took third place for feature photo of a sign posted on a snow pile that read, “Free Snow.” Blaufuss earned second place in the same category for a photo of Breckenridge’s Color Run.
Blaufuss took second place for sports photo, for “Cowboys claim first victory.” McDermott took second place for picture story of Breckenridge Elementary’s first day of school, and Stanko took first place for “Art on the Street,” photos of the Borderline Chalk Fest.
Stanko earned third place in pictorial photo for his photo of the large flag and firetrucks staged at the Battle Cross Monument dedication. Rudick earned second place in the same category for, “Weekend storm brings 8.6 inches of snowfall.”
Stanko earned a second place for CORTEVA soybeans in the ag photo category. He took second place for dogs at the dog park in the outdoor recreation photo category. Klostreich earned a third place for her photo of the Miles for Max race, in the same category.
Daily News Advertising had a great showing, as well.
In the entertainment/liquor ad category, Abby Weight took first for Krause Bros. ad and Diana Hermes took second for An Old City Hall Transformed.
Weight took second place for the Bois de Sioux Golf Course ad in the outdoors/sports ad category.
Weight took first place for Blossoms and Bridal, and Engstrom took third place in the single ad category for Southern Valley Living.
A Terrace Lanes ad garnered third place for Weight in the ad series category, and a Hankinson Drug ad earned a second place for Hermes.
Weight took first place for a Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber ad in the small space ad category.
Hermes took third for Advocacy in the financial ad category, and Weight took second for American Federal Bank.
Weight took third for CHI St. Francis in the health care ad category.
Hermes earned second place for political ad for a Torrey Westrom ad, and a first place in agricultural ad for A Trusted Partner.
Weight earned third place for use of color in a Blossoms and Bridal ad, Hermes earned second for a railroad ad and Engstrom took first in the category for Blue Goose Days.
Hermes took second for a Bridal Show ad in the promo of newspaper ad category, and second for promo of newspaper — readership ad for Summer Hot Deal. Engstrom took third in the same category for Groundhog Subscription offer.
In the promotion of community ad category, Engstrom took first place for Citizen of the Year.
For signature page, Engstrom and Blaufuss took first for Legion Baseball Cards, Engstrom and Savannah Paulson took second for Don’t Drink & Drive, and Hermes, Engstrom and Speidel took honorable mention for Oktoberfest.
We congratulate all the winners in the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest.
