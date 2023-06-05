Daily News hires James Vissers as Wilkin County reporter

The Daily News team is pleased to announce that we have hired a Wilkin County reporter. James Vissers started Monday, June 5, and will work to continue our coverage within Wilkin County.
Vissers was born in Minnesota, but grew up on a dairy farm in River Falls, Wisconsin.
“I grew up in a small town, living in a rural community,” Vissers said. “I moved to Wahpeton in 2020 and worked at Red River Human Services Foundation. Working with people who have intellectual disabilities is very rewarding work and over the past few years I have been living in Wahpeton and connecting with the surrounding community.”
With a hearty agricultural background, Vissers has experience similar to that of many who live in Wilkin County. After high school he began studying to become a personal trainer at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls and moved to Montana after three years into his studies.
It wasn’t until he moved back home that Vissers connected with writing as a form of healing.
“When I moved back to my hometown, I gathered my story and spent months adding chapters here and there,” Vissers said. “I self-published a book titled “Dear Dad,” then re-enrolled in school and switched my studies to focus on creative writing.”
His education took him abroad to many countries in Europe. Afterwards, Vissers was tasked with writing about the impact of the humanities on a balanced education.
Vissers went on to graduate with a Masters of Art of in Science Writing from Johns Hopkins University.
“James is an exciting addition to the team and I can’t wait to see the coverage he provides for our dedicated Wilkin County readers,” Managing Editor Colton Rasanen said. “Please welcome him with open arms as we work to rebuild the reporting we have lacked in the past few months.”
“I am excited to welcome James to our newsroom this week,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “After a few months of being short one reporter, we are happy for him to join our team.”
While Vissers has lived in Wahpeton for more than two years now, he recently moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, with his partner and two puppies.
“We are elbow and ankle-deep in house projects and gardening and enjoying our slice of heaven in our farmstead,“ Vissers said. “I think Wahpeton Daily News is a perfect fit to be able to connect with the community and combine my passions in my writing.”