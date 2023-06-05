Daily News hires James Vissers as Wilkin County reporter
James Vissers. 

 Colton Rasanen • Daily News

The Daily News team is pleased to announce that we have hired a Wilkin County reporter. James Vissers started Monday, June 5, and will work to continue our coverage within Wilkin County.

Vissers was born in Minnesota, but grew up on a dairy farm in River Falls, Wisconsin.



