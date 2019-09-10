Daily News is happy to welcome new reporter Paige Rudick to our team. Rudick grew up in Minneapolis and is a recent graduate of University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and philosophy. The bulk of her coursework focused on political and social theory, the legal system and international relations.
“During my four years at UWSP, I was a member of the Student Legal Society, where I was able to make an impact by informing students of their rights while working alongside community legal professionals,” Rudick said.
During her senior year of college she traveled to Germany, France, Belgium and Luxembourg to study the European Union.
“I decided to go into journalism because I am naturally curious, have loved writing since I was young, and I believe in staying connected and informing a community,” Rudick continued. “In my free time I enjoy reading adventure novels, experimenting with new recipes, listening to music, hiking and cross-country-skiing. Whether I am reading, cooking, or hiking, my German Shepherd, Emy, is right there with me.”
Rudick starts with us Tuesday, Sept. 10.
“I am very happy to add Paige to our newsroom, and look forward to the fresh news coverage she will add as our Wilkin County reporter,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “I expect her enthusiasm to learn about our community and its citizens will translate into high-quality coverage of important issues in our region. She is a welcome addition to our team.”
“I am thrilled to have Paige join our newsroom. Her enthusiasm and personality are a perfect fit with our team,” Publisher Tara Klostreich added.
Please join us in welcoming Rudick to our community.
