Daily News holds Spirit Week to be ‘Wick Strong’

Daily News employees and staff gathered outside the paper’s downtown Wahpeton building Monday, March 30. Clad in caps, jerseys, t-shirts and exercise wear, the group kicked off Spirit Week.
Sports Day began Spirit Week, scheduled through Friday, April 3. The activity is intended to share the spirit of being “Wick Strong.” Daily News is a paper with Wick Communications, a 95-year-old family business based in Sierra Vista, Arizona, which publishes 10 daily and 14 weekly papers across 11 states.
“During uncertain times, I feel it is important to be supportive and have fun with my team,” Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich said.
In addition to Sports Day, Spirit Week will include Pajama or Sweats Day, Dress to Impress Day, Throwback Day and Hat Day.
Klostreich reminds the public to remember to wash their hands, be kind, stay home if they can and always practice social distancing.
“And the world came together as the people stayed apart,” she said.
Daily News’ Facebook page will include photos from the celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.