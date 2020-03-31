Daily News holds Spirit Week to be ‘Wick Strong’

Daily News employees kicked off Spirit Week, designed to demonstrate being 'Wick Strong' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Observing Sports Day, from left. are Wilkin County reporter Paige Rudick, Sports Editor Turner Blaufuss, sales consultant Abby Weight, sales consultant Savannah Paulson, advertising manager Diana Hermes, Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich, circulation clerk Arianna Appell and Richland County reporter Frank Stanko.

 Paige Rudick • Daily News

Daily News employees and staff gathered outside the paper’s downtown Wahpeton building Monday, March 30. Clad in caps, jerseys, t-shirts and exercise wear, the group kicked off Spirit Week.

Sports Day began Spirit Week, scheduled through Friday, April 3. The activity is intended to share the spirit of being “Wick Strong.” Daily News is a paper with Wick Communications, a 95-year-old family business based in Sierra Vista, Arizona, which publishes 10 daily and 14 weekly papers across 11 states.

“During uncertain times, I feel it is important to be supportive and have fun with my team,” Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich said.

In addition to Sports Day, Spirit Week will include Pajama or Sweats Day, Dress to Impress Day, Throwback Day and Hat Day.

Klostreich reminds the public to remember to wash their hands, be kind, stay home if they can and always practice social distancing.

“And the world came together as the people stayed apart,” she said.

Daily News’ Facebook page will include photos from the celebration.

