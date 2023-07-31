Perhaps many can say they’ve traveled to Rome, but can many say they attended a private mass at St. Peter’s Basilica? Daily News intern Lillian Miranowski can say that she has.

She recently returned home from Italy after spending 10 days on a Ciao Roma Pilgrimage.

Daily News intern returns from Rome, items blessed by Papa Francesco
Daily News intern Lillian Miranowski, in stripes in center, with Catholic Heart and St. Mary's youth and chaperones at the Colosseum in Rome. 
St. Peter's Square from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. 
The Colosseum in Rome. 
Inside St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City in Rome. 
Trevi Fountain, located in the Trevi district in Rome, Italy. 
Outside St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. 


