Daily News intern returns from Rome, items blessed by Papa Francesco

Perhaps many can say they’ve traveled to Rome, but can many say they attended a private mass at St. Peter’s Basilica? Daily News intern Lillian Miranowski can say that she has.
She recently returned home from Italy after spending 10 days on a Ciao Roma Pilgrimage.
Miranowski and 20 other parish members from St. Mary's in Breckenridge, MN traveled with an organization called Catholic Heart. They “toured churches and other catholic important destinations,” Miranowski said.
“We got to have mass in the main altar, which is really important,” Miranowski said about her experience at St. Peter’s Basilica. Mass was held by a priest based in Rome that traveled with the group.
After mass, they participated in a SCAVI tour underneath the church to view the tombs. A small group then went to the top of St. Peter’s Basilica, to the enclosed viewing area that overlooks the city.
“A couple days later, we went back to St. Peter’s to get our things blessed by the pope,” Miranowski said.
“Everything was in Italian, but I was able to translate it. My parents watched it live and it was translated there too,” she added.
Before attending the ceremony at St. Peter’s Square, they had bought items from gift shops at the various churches they visited throughout Rome.
“A few rosaries and a crucifix" were the items Miranowski brought, she said. The pope popped out of the window of his apartment and held a ceremony in which he blessed the crowd and their belongings.
“That was a really cool experience, there were so many people that came together. Everyone there was from somewhere else. Everyone called him Papa Francesco,” Miranowski said.
Miranowski had been attending Catechism classes since she was in kindergarten. It was through her Catechism group that she connected with Catholic Heart. An opportunity opened one day to travel to Rome and she seized the opportunity.
“We toured a lot of churches, there is a church on each hill in Rome, they have amazing stories of how they were built. We went to all of them, I think there were seven. We went to the colosseum too.”
“It was really fun, I learned so much. Public transportation is big there, that was really cool to learn. Very busy city.”
One of the days was a service day. Miranowski and company worked at a soup kitchen serving the homeless in Rome. “We got to learn Italian, helping people. That was one of my favorite things to do,” she said about her experience.
Miranowski’s job was to take tickets and greet all who entered. “They’re all really good people, they were very nice,” she said.
She was in awe of the architecture of the city, the cobblestone and the buildings. Her favorite thing to do in her free time was to try different foods at various restaurants.
“Lots of pastas and pizza, I think we had it every day,” Miranowski said.
The Museum Gallery at the Sistine Chapel was home to some of Miranowski’s favorite artwork. While in Rome, she snapped pictures of paintings and sent them to her dad. “I liked bonding with my dad like that because he went to school for art.”
“I went with a great group of people, everyone had really good character, one of my favorite experiences was serving at the soup kitchen,” Miranowski said.