The Daily News, located at 601 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, North Dakota, celebrated 20 young professionals in the Southern Red River Valley at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton the evening of Thursday, July 16.
Each year the newspaper seeks out people to nominate candidates from the community for the 20 Under 40 award. After the 20 nominees, representing North Dakota and Minnesota, have been chosen, Daily News hosts a community event to honor those young professionals.
Traditionally, the event is held in March to celebrate and honor those 20 individuals. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Daily News had to postpone the event and make adjustments to provide a safe and comfortable environment while also honoring those individuals. To do so, with creative and empathetic thought, a drive-through celebration was held at NDSCS’ main entrance.
“Three months after our 20 Under 40 honorees were chosen, we were able to honor the young, driven professionals,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “Although the celebration was different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was a privilege to honor 20 individuals who go above and beyond in our communities.”
Nearly all of the 20 honorees attended with their family, friends and coworkers in tow to receive their award along with a gift bag. Daily News staff attended to show their gratitude to the young professionals.
Daily News is hopeful that next year’s event will be held the traditional way. With that in mind, the 2020 honorees have been invited to attend and will be recognized.
The 20 Under 40 recipients for 2020 are listed as follows: Amanda Crouse, Ashley Zach, Brooke Hills, Dawn Kubela, Fernando Reese, Jena Maxwell, Jennifer Tolbert, Jessica Gilsrud, Jordan Christensen, Julie Carlson, Kelsey VanOverbeke, Lani Wahler, Luke Glarum, Myar Oltman, Nick Bruneau, Sarah Kratcha, Tanner Rabbithead, Tracy Medenwaldt, Whitney Link and Yoney Fobb.
Honorees were given the opportunity to say their thanks in an upcoming video that will be available through Daily News.
