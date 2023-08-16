Daily News and News Monitor reporter Frank Stanko received the first Community Individual Award given by North Dakota State College of Science. Stanko, who will celebrate eight years with the papers in September, accepted his award Wednesday, Aug. 16, from NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan. He also accepted a standing ovation from the Bremer Bank Theatre audience.
“Frank makes a difference at NDSCS,” Flanigan said. “He makes NDSCS a priority and is on campus weekly to help support and amplify our events, special days, people and students. He is always enthusiastic and fair with his coverage. The value that his photos and stories bring to the Wahpeton Daily News and NDSCS is immeasurable.”
The Annual Community Awards are new to NDSCS, which begins its 2023 fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
“We wanted to find a way that we could recognize some of our community members, individuals and organizations, that really help out or are part of our institution,” Flanigan said.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and his team are the recipients of the Community Organization Award. Lambrecht accepted the honor with Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe and Community Development Director Chris DeVries.
“The city of Wahpeton has been extremely helpful and engaged over the last academic year with many aspects of our campus community,” Flanigan said. “Over the past year, the mayor has served on the block party organizing committee. Wahpeton, as a city, has been very good about providing backup police support as needed on our campus. Wahpeton organized firetruck escorts for all of our athletic teams when they traveled for national competitions. These are just a few of the things that the city of Wahpeton does for our campus.”
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, NDSCS will hold its Second Annual Opening Week Block Party. The free, public event will take place on the Oval, the primary entrance of NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus.
Community Awards were given during NDSCS’ convocation to begin the 2023-2024 education year. Convocation coverage will be included in our weekend edition.