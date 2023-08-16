Daily News and News Monitor reporter Frank Stanko received the first Community Individual Award given by North Dakota State College of Science. Stanko, who will celebrate eight years with the papers in September, accepted his award Wednesday, Aug. 16, from NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan. He also accepted a standing ovation from the Bremer Bank Theatre audience.

“Frank makes a difference at NDSCS,” Flanigan said. “He makes NDSCS a priority and is on campus weekly to help support and amplify our events, special days, people and students. He is always enthusiastic and fair with his coverage. The value that his photos and stories bring to the Wahpeton Daily News and NDSCS is immeasurable.”



