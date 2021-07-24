Daily News takes the zoo

Daily News and News Monitor employees, as well as family members, gathered for a fun-filled tour of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich, in honor of the papers’ success at the 2021 North Dakota Newspaper Association Awards and as part of Employee Appreciation Month, July, treated employees and members of their families to a behind the scenes tour of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

Zoo Director Kathy Diekman and Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz gave the Daily News and News Monitor party a fun-filled, informative look at conservation, training, homes, behavior and more. Guests of all ages delighted at sights including Tal the orangutan practicing for his upcoming performance with the New York Kammermusiker. The concert is at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Chahinkapa Zoo.

Rhinoceroses, kangaroos, bears, fossa, otters, lemurs, spider monkeys and gibbons were among the animals guests learned more about. Chahinkapa Zoo is home to more than 200 animals representing 70 species and six continents.

Rhinoceroses, kangaroos, bears, fossa, otters, lemurs, spider monkeys and gibbons were among the animals guests learned more about. Chahinkapa Zoo is home to more than 200 animals representing 70 species and six continents.

Managing Editor Carrie McDermott was among the guests who enjoyed getting up close with Chahinkapa Zoo's white rhinoceroses.

Daily News’s 60 NDNA awards for news, photography and advertising in 2020 included a first-place win for general excellence in its field. News Monitor won 34 awards.

Classified Representative Erica Geisen listens as Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz explains animal behavior.

“I am very proud of our team winning a number of NDNA awards during the pandemic and to be listed among the best newspapers in North Dakota in each category,” Klostreich said previously. “This shows the dedication of each team member, who work hard to produce quality news and advertising for our communities. Daily News’ general excellence award is a special award and a big honor. The newspaper is judged front to back. Congratulations to my team.”

For more information on having your own close encounter at Chahinkapa Zoo, visit chahinkapazoo.org.

Publisher Tara Klostreich and Bentley Booke were all smiles.

