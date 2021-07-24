Daily News takes the zoo

Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich, in honor of the papers’ success at the 2021 North Dakota Newspaper Association Awards and as part of Employee Appreciation Month, July, treated employees and members of their families to a behind the scenes tour of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
Zoo Director Kathy Diekman and Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz gave the Daily News and News Monitor party a fun-filled, informative look at conservation, training, homes, behavior and more. Guests of all ages delighted at sights including Tal the orangutan practicing for his upcoming performance with the New York Kammermusiker. The concert is at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Chahinkapa Zoo.
Rhinoceroses, kangaroos, bears, fossa, otters, lemurs, spider monkeys and gibbons were among the animals guests learned more about. Chahinkapa Zoo is home to more than 200 animals representing 70 species and six continents.
Daily News’s 60 NDNA awards for news, photography and advertising in 2020 included a first-place win for general excellence in its field. News Monitor won 34 awards.
“I am very proud of our team winning a number of NDNA awards during the pandemic and to be listed among the best newspapers in North Dakota in each category,” Klostreich said previously. “This shows the dedication of each team member, who work hard to produce quality news and advertising for our communities. Daily News’ general excellence award is a special award and a big honor. The newspaper is judged front to back. Congratulations to my team.”
For more information on having your own close encounter at Chahinkapa Zoo, visit chahinkapazoo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.