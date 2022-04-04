Daily News welcomes new reporter

Western Washington University graduate Colton Rasanen-Fryar joined the Daily News staff Monday, April 4 as the Wilkin County reporter.
Rasanen-Fryar worked at the university’s student-run newspaper, The Western Front, as a reporter and moved his way into editing roles, ending as managing editor in winter 2020. He helped transition the paper to a digital-first publication, and also was integral in mending the paper’s relationship with a number of communities on campus and within the city of Bellingham, Washington.
Rasanen-Fryar said he’s constantly assessing where he wants to be in the future, whether it’s just one year away or five. When he started college he was unsure of his direction and signed up for a general degree to allow himself a wide range of job opportunities. Once he took a journalism course, he knew that was what he wanted to do with his life.
“I am excited to use my experience and excitement for the field of journalism to make an impact as the new Wilkin County reporter,” he said. “I can’t wait to learn as much about the community as possible, and tell the stories that are important to everyone.”
Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said Rasanen-Fryar will be a great fit to the newsroom.
“Colton was recommended to us by our former Assistant Managing Editor and reporter Audra Anderson, who worked with him at the college newspaper and spoke highly of his skills,” McDermott said. “We are excited to welcome Colton on board and look forward to his contributions to our publications.”
Publisher Tara Klostreich echoed the sentiments, noting “Colton’s energy and enthusiasm is a great fit for our newsroom.”
“If you see me around town, I would love to chat about what really matters to you when reading the news; because we wouldn’t be in business if we didn’t serve the public we write about,” Rasanen-Fryar said. “When I’m not rapidly trying to do everything at once you can find me watching trashy, reality TV or orienting myself around a landscape wildly different from the rainy, green and mountainous Pacific Northwest I grew up in.”
Please join us in welcoming Rasanen-Fryar to our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.