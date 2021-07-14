Daily News welcomes new sports reporter

Daily News is happy to announce Robert Wanek Jr., Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been hired as our new sports reporter. He previously worked as a freelance reporter for Daily News in 2015, and assisted the newsroom temporarily for a short time after that.
“We’re happy to add Robert to our staff to handle local sports coverage in Breckenridge and Wahpeton,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “He’s embedded in this community and lives and breathes sports. He will offer a new voice to our storytelling.”
A life-long resident of the Twin Towns community, Wanek said becoming a full-time reporter is an opportunity he’s long dreamed of.
“I’ve spent all 28 years of my life in Breckenridge-Wahpeton, embracing its wonderful sports culture and waiting for the chance to provide passionate sports coverage for area student athletes,” he said.
Publisher Tara Klostreich said she’s excited for Wanek to join the team.
“Robert’s love of sports and writing will bring a new perspective to our coverage,” she said.
Wanek has served as founder and director of Breck Sports Talk, an online news aggregate for Breckenridge athletics, for the past eight years. During that time, he’s also served as Breckenridge Junior High head baseball coach and head coach of Post 53 Junior Legion baseball.
“I enjoy officiating junior varsity basketball games in the winter, primarily working with the great staff at Wahpeton Public Schools and helping out with youth tournaments,” he said.
“I’d like to thank my family and friends for always supporting my media endeavors. I’d also like to thank Tara Klostreich and Carrie McDermott for believing in me and welcoming me to their award-winning newsroom. Thank you the most to Eric Grover, who made my foray into print media possible as a valuable mentor,” Wanek said.
“I strive to highlight the human aspect of sports and the positive impact they have on the lives of athletes and those who read about them. I hope you’re as excited as I am for this new journey, because there’s no place I’d rather be,” Wanek said.
Some of his hobbies include golfing, sports cards, physical fitness, and attending concerts.
Please join us in welcoming him to our newsroom.
