Daily News wins 60 Better Newspaper awards, including for excellence

Daily News has once again taken a top prize in the North Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The paper, which serves Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area, came in first for general excellence in its field. Daily News’ excellence honor was one of 60 awards the paper earned for news, photography and advertising in 2020.
News Monitor, which serves southern Richland County, North Dakota, and its surrounding area, won 34 awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association (NDNA). Better Newspaper Contest winners were announced Friday, May 7.
The two Wick Communications papers received a total of 94 Better Newspaper Contest wins through its North Dakota papers.
“I am very proud of our team winning a number of NDNA awards during the pandemic and to be listed among the best newspapers in North Dakota in each category,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “This shows the dedication of each team member, who work hard to produce quality news and advertising for our communities. Daily News’ general excellence award is a special award and a big honor. The newspaper is judged front to back. Congratulations to my team.”
Daily News, in addition to its general excellence award, won 35 awards for news and photography, and 24 advertising awards. News Monitor won 13 awards for news and photography, and 21 advertising awards.
“I’m very proud of our team and the consistent, excellent work they do, day in and day out,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “I want to congratulate them for their professionalism during a difficult last year and rising to the challenge to continue producing quality news and advertising products on a variety of platforms.”
Audra Anderson, who covers Wilkin County, Minnesota, came in first place for reporting for “String of theft, vandalism of political signs in Breckenridge.” Richland County reporter Frank Stanko came in third place with “Wahpeton School Board votes 5-4 against mask mandate.”
Anderson came in second place for her reporting series on the widening gap of Wilkin County’s accessible dental services. Stanko came in third place for his series on a misapplication of entrusted property case in Wahpeton.
McDermott earned an honorable mention for feature reporting with “For better, for worse, and for the whole family.” She shared the story of a wedding held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stanko’s coverage of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority and the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority reaching a settlement received a second place win for government reporting. He came in third for a government reporting series on the Wahpeton City Council’s changing membership. Anderson came in second for her series on Minnesota’s political campaigns.
Anderson also came in third for spot news reporting with “Minnesotans voting grace period has just been eliminated.” Stanko received an honorable mention for business reporting with “Former GIANTS official accused of nearly $1.7 million theft.”
Former Sports Editor Turner Blaufuss received third place for his submitted sports pages. Reporter Justin Pierce received an honorable mention for reporting that “Huskies hang their first ‘W’ in Wahpeton.” Blaufuss and Pierce were also recognized for sports columns. Blaufuss came in third place with “Saying goodbye to the Daily News.” Pierce came in first with “Why women in sports is important to our future.”
McDermott earned first place for her editorial, “Need your help to ensure critical news gets to community fast.” Daily News came in second place for its opinion page and first place, standing news front, for its submitted Goodlife page.
“The Meryl Hansey I (and others) knew,” written by Stanko in honor of the late former Wahpeton mayor, came in second for serious personal columns. Stanko scored first place for humorous personal columns with “Me, Martha and a Meatloaf,” part of a series involving his attempts to be a better cook. Blaufuss came in second for humorous columns with “A Turner-style approach to social distancing.”
Production Manager Candace Engstrom, Advertising Manager Diana Hermes, Pierce and Ashleigh Hubrig of Daily News’ advertising department earned second place for the special news section “Winter Sports Preview.” Engstrom and the Daily News staff came in third place for Southern Valley Living, the paper’s seasonal magazine.
Daily News came in second place for overall design excellence. The paper received honorable mention for its submitted front page designs.
Stanko’s photo of when the “Armory walls come tumbling down” earned first place for news photography. Anderson’s “Vandalism” photo earned second place.
McDermott’s photo, “Firefighters respond to straw bale blaze/Masonite Primeboard,” earned second place for spot news photography. Anderson’s photo, “Combine hung up on gas pump,” earned third place.
“A parade in town,” taken by Stanko, earned first place for feature photography. “ZooBoo,” taken by Anderson, earned third place.
News Monitor Reporter Tris Anderson won first place for the picture story, “90 years old, still combining.”
McDermott and Stanko both won for pictorial photos. Her “Enjoying the great outdoors” came in second, followed by his third-place “More to come with new mural.”
Anderson placed first for portrait photos with “Wahpeton Korean War veteran receives Quilt of Valor.” Stanko placed first for agricultural photos with the cover photo of the Valley Voices section, showing an aerial Red River Valley view.
Hubrig came in third place in the food advertising category for “Econofoods meat department. Hermes was a first place winner for entertainment and liquor advertising with “Let’s Create Memories,” followed by Hubrig’s “Econofoods Liquor Store” in second.
Hermes earned first place for apparel ads with “Drifter Chic.” She won third place for outdoor and sports ads with “From the Courts.” Hubrig came in third place for the single ad, “Floral Ad.”
Hermes’ ad series, “Hallmark,” earned an honorable mention. Her ad “Practicing Safesix” came in third place for its category. She won honorable mention for the financial ad, “Hankinson Insurance.”
For health care ads, Hermes’ “Twin Town Villa” came in first place. “Perry Miller,” a political ad, earned Hermes second place. Hermes came in third place for agriculture ads with “Red River Valley Western Railroad,” followed by Hubrig with an honorable mention for “Minn-Kota Ag.”
Hermes and Hubrig were recognized for use of color in advertising. “Five Things to Look For” won Hermes first place, followed by “Econofoods Gas Station” which won Hubrig second place.
The women were also honored for promotional advertising. Hermes came in first with “Bridal Show” and Hubrig came in third for advertising “Recruitment/Employment Packages.” In the promotional advertising to benefit readership category, Engstrom came in first place for “Groundhog Subscription Offer,” followed by Hermes in third for “Lucky Offers.” Hermes came in first place for the community promo, “A winter carnival.”
Daily News completed its advertising wins with “Salute to Hometown Heroes,” a third-place special ad section winner for Engstrom, Hermes and the staff; first-place winning “Athletes of the Year,” Blaufuss, Engstrom and staff, and second-place winning “4th of July Flag,” Engstrom, Hermes and Savannah Paulson, for signature pages; and the digital award “Calling All Community Supporters,” a third-place winner for Hermes.
Better Newspaper Contest awards winners are chosen from five circulation categories: large dailies, small dailies, large weeklies, medium weeklies and small weeklies. Industry representatives in Wyoming judged this year’s contest, NDNA stated.
We congratulate all the winners in the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Way to go Andersons. And the others too. [beam][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.