Daily News wins more than 50 awards at NDNA Better Newspaper Contest

General Manager Diana Hermes, Publisher Tara Klostreich and Managing Editor Colton Rasanen accepted awards for the Daily News and News Monitor on Friday, May 12, in Devil's Lake, North Dakota.

The Daily News serves Richland and Wilkin counties and the communities that live within them. On Friday, May 12, the Daily News received more than 50 awards at the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota.

Among many first, second and third place awards, the Daily News staff was awarded second place for general excellence in its circulation group.



