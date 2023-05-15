Daily News wins more than 50 awards at NDNA Better Newspaper Contest

The Daily News serves Richland and Wilkin counties and the communities that live within them. On Friday, May 12, the Daily News received more than 50 awards at the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota.
Among many first, second and third place awards, the Daily News staff was awarded second place for general excellence in its circulation group.
“I am proud to lead the Daily News and News Monitor team. In a year of many changes, to win 51 awards and second place General Excellence is a great compliment for the hard work and dedication of the Daily News team,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “ News Monitor reporter, Levi Jones, and the rest of the staff winning the sweepstakes award and third place General Excellence among the small weeklies is a great honor.”
Awards were given out for work completed throughout 2022.
“I am proud of our award winning team. It is incredible to see the Daily News and News Monitor staff consistently pushing the bar. If you see the staff around please congratulate them. This is a great honor,” General Manager Diana Hermes said.
Daily News’ news and photo awards include:
• Frank Stanko won first place in reporting, news photo, feature photo and portrait photo categories.
• Robert Wanek Jr. won first place in best use of social media, sports column and sports series categories.
• Colton Rasanen won first place in the government reporting series and informational graphic categories.
• Carrie McDermott won first place for editorial page and front page categories.
• Candace Engstrom, Levi Jones, McDermott, Stanko, Wanek Jr., Rasanen and Klostreich took first for a special news section.
• Rasanen took second place in the feature reporting, government reporting and headline categories.
• Stanko won second place in the personal column - serious and personal column - humorous categories.
• McDermott took second in the pictorial photo category.
• Wanek Jr. took second place in the sports feature category.
• McDermott, Klostreich and Stanko took second place in the editorial category.
• Engstrom and McDermott won second place in the section/feature front design category.
• Daily News staff was awarded second place in the overall design excellence category.
• Rasanen took third place in the reporting, personal column - serious and personal column - humorous categories.
• McDermott won third place in the feature reporting category.
• Engstrom took third place for section/feature front design.
• Wanek Jr. won third place in the sports page and sports reporting categories.
• Stanko took third place in the picture story, headline, feature series, government series and agricultural coverage categories.
Daily News’ advertising awards include:
• Hermes took first place for best digital ad and took third place in the vehicle ad, health care ad, political ad, promotion of newspaper and sports ad categories.
• Ashleigh Jorschumb took first for the small space ad category and second place for the ad series category.
• Sammy Babcock took second place for the outdoors/sports ad category and third place for the food ad category.
• Hermes, Jorschumb, Engstrom and Abby Weight took second place for the special ad section category.
• Engstrom and Babcock took third place for the signature page category.