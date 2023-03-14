Dakota Avenue more than just a ‘main drag’ for many

Welcome to the north side of Dakota Avenue’s 300 block, circa 1983. This scene was captured on canvas by painter Ewald Christensen of Wahpeton. The art belongs to Roger Jensen, Wahpeton, who was inspired when Daily News asked readers to share their memories of Dakota Avenue.

 Courtesy Roger Jensen

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series highlights history in the Southern Red River Valley. This installment looks at how “main drags” affect a community.

Headlights and streetlights shine. The Cinema is lit up, ready for movie lovers. Walk a few steps west and you’ll find the Del Rio Restaurant, a Montgomery Ward ordering and pickup store, a chiropractic office and the Driftwood Lounge, known today as Mary Ann’s Driftwood.

Dakota Avenue more than just a ‘main drag’ for many

Cruising might not be an every night of the week occurrence anymore for Wahpeton residents and visitors, but the spirit of downtown excitement does live on. The city has gotten acclaim and guests for its annual Classy & Classic Car Show.
Dakota Avenue more than just a ‘main drag’ for many

Whether under the moon as it shined on a growing community, under the cobra streetlights that kept an eye on cruisers or under the sun that shines with each day, people have long made Dakota Avenue and its branches their 'main drag.'


Tags