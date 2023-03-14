Dakota Avenue more than just a ‘main drag’ for many

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series highlights history in the Southern Red River Valley. This installment looks at how “main drags” affect a community.
Headlights and streetlights shine. The Cinema is lit up, ready for movie lovers. Walk a few steps west and you’ll find the Del Rio Restaurant, a Montgomery Ward ordering and pickup store, a chiropractic office and the Driftwood Lounge, known today as Mary Ann’s Driftwood.
Welcome to the north side of Dakota Avenue’s 300 block, circa 1983. This scene was captured on canvas by painter Ewald Christensen of Wahpeton. Christensen, who died in December 2015 at age 93, was an electronics instructor at North Dakota State College of Science.
Christensen’s portrait of that busy Dakota Avenue night is dense and full of detail. The art belongs to Roger Jensen, Wahpeton, who was inspired when Daily News asked readers to share their memories of Dakota Avenue.
“It would be great to find out where more of Ewald Christensen’s art came to, since he painted many scenes of downtown and Dakota Avenue, and not always where you would expect,” Jensen said.
Dakota Avenue’s often-photographed 400 block is a supporting player in the 1983 painting. Nevertheless, it is captured in a way that longtime residents and historians can recognize the landmarks.
“There, at the corner of Fourth and Dakota, is Stevensons’ women’s store. Next to it is the Ben Franklin. What’s now the art gallery’s just barely showing there. There, where Hallmark is now, that building included a top floor dining place, Embassy on the Roof. You’ll also see the old cobra-style light posts,” Jensen said.
Countless numbers of people travel Dakota Avenue each day, whether as pedestrians or in their vehicles. They pass along blocks filled with landmarks, ever-enduring buildings that Daily News has watched thrive and redevelop with the changing times.
“For some communities, Main Street is an abstract idea,” Daily News reported in December 2017. “It either doesn’t exist or changes locations with each new wave of business and industry. That isn’t the case in Wahpeton, where Dakota Avenue and the downtown area have been a commercial and social epicenter since the 1870s.”
Wahpeton kept up with its population, historian Frances Werre wrote in the 1970s. The city constructed its first waterworks in 1880, wooden sidewalks in 1882 and a sewer system in 1895. O.C. Farnsworth, a lumber dealer in early Wahpeton, was excited about the subsequent rise in construction.
“I have had requests for 75 houses,” Farnsworth said in 1885. “A man who will put up 25 houses of medium size, five or six rooms each, can rent them for $20 to $30 a month before the foundations are finished.”
Construction led to a thriving city and a thriving city led to active citizens of all ages. Activities live on in memories and some of the sharpest memories involve “cruising.”
“I don’t know if the teenagers still do this, but a fond memory of mine is that it was a common thing to drive from the west end of Dakota Avenue all the way to the east end of Breckenridge and back again for hours every night,” Pam Stenslie recalled.
Karen Werner, a 1964 Wahpeton High School graduate, shared her own cruising memories.
“Back in the early 1960s, ALL of the teenagers from Wahp-Breck cruised Dakota Avenue over to Breck and back for HOURS on the weekend,” Werner said. “It’s where we would see all our friends and know that they were out and about and that we could talk to them if we wanted.”
Werner recalls working at the Dairy Queen right by the Dakota Avenue Bridge. Even when she was working, Werner was a part of cruising culture.
“Since I would be working and my friends would be cruising, everyone would honk and wave. They would stop by for banana splits and hot dogs,” Werner said.
Working at the Dairy Queen in the early ‘60s wasn’t the greatest-paying job in town, Werner recalled. It still had its benefits and she is proud of the experience.
“At least I got to share time with my friends while I worked,” Werner said. “I don’t think the kids cruise the street anymore. They sure are missing out.”
Cruising might not be an every night of the week occurrence anymore for Wahpeton residents and visitors, but the spirit of downtown excitement does live on. The city has gotten acclaim and guests for its annual Classy & Classic Car Show and the Headwaters Music Festival, a shared event with Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“The rescheduled Classy and Classic Car Show was a hit,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said in 2022. “There were 85 entrants, two food vendors, a petting zoo, some wind, and a lot of people milling around downtown. Thanks for Smith Motors for sponsoring the event. I was very happy to see so many people enjoying the nice weather and taking in a fun event.”
Whether under the moon as it shined on a growing community, under the cobra streetlights that kept an eye on cruisers or under the sun that shines with each day, people have long made Dakota Avenue their “main drag.”