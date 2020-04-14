HARRISBURG, South Dakota – Showplace Cabinetry recently named Dakota Cabinetry, Inc. a 19th-year “President’s Club Award” winner for exceptional cabinetry sales, placing them among the top Showplace dealers nationwide.
“In 2019, as a company, we celebrated another successful year of sales volume, with a significant increase in market share from our ShowplaceEVO full-access cabinet line. That continued growth and success is made possible by the hard work and dedication of successful, valued dealer-partners like Dakota Cabinetry, Inc.,” said Showplace CEO Paul Sova. “It is my privilege to present this award, on behalf of every Showplace employee-owner, to the talented professionals at Dakota Cabinetry, Inc.,” Sova added.
Showplace offers an affordable, mid-priced line of custom and semi-custom framed cabinetry for every room of the home. Also available from Showplace, with the same employee-owned, American-made quality, ShowplaceEVO, a full-access (frameless) cabinetry line. Other products offered include Murphy Wall-Beds and cabinet refacing. Every project is madeto-order and carries a limited lifetime warranty.
Showplace Cabinetry and ShowplaceEVO are certified participants in the Environmental Stewardship Program (ESP) administered by the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA); details can be found at www.KCMA.org.
Framed Showplace Cabinetry is also quality tested and KCMA-certified passing the toughest tests of durability and performance in the marketplace today.
