For the fourth straight year, Dakota Coffee Co. was named by Daily News and News Monitor readers as the “Best Coffee” winner in the Best of the Valley contest.
Located at 1001 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, Dakota Coffee Co. has been a popular hangout since its 2016 opening. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected daily operations, owner Madison Schuler and her staff are adjusting.
“We are currently operating our drive-thru service, with seating available on our patio,” Schuler said. “Our lobby and indoor seating remains closed for the time being.”
Closed to the public, Dakota Coffee Co. underwent redecorations. The improvements include a fresh coat of paint, new furniture and new artwork. Schuler is especially thankful to the city of Wahpeton, which provided a grant that helped with exterior improvements.
“We never want to see a customer walk away because our inside seating is not currently available. We have signs on the doors directing customers to either order by driving through our drive-thru, walking up to the drive-thru window, calling ahead for curbside pickup or ordering by knocking on the back door,” Schuler said.
Dakota Coffee Co.’s menu can be found on its website, www.dakotacoffeeco.com. Daily specials are also posted on Facebook and Instagram.
Between 10-20 people are on the Dakota Coffee Co. staff and the business continues to hire. Applications are available at the company website.
“We will need to add at least five more staff members before opening our doors again,” Schuler said.
Dakota Coffee Co. closed to the public early on in the pandemic because it already had a drive-thru option.
“At first, things were very slow transitioning to solely just drive-thru service,” Schuler said. “I was worried about how we would keep everyone on staff. Ensuring my staff remain employed has been my number one concern throughout all this.”
Schuler’s other top concern remains monitoring employee health. If any one person gets sick, Dakota Coffee Co. is completely impacted. Everyone on staff works so closely together.
“We are requiring our staff to wear masks and gloves while serving customers, among other cleaning procedures,” Schuler said.
The adaptability of the Dakota Coffee Co. staff is something Schuler is truly grateful for, she said. Additionally, the company requires customers to wear a mask when coming in off its patio to use the restroom or when ordering at the back door.
“We are so thankful for the continued support of our loyal customers and want to do everything we can so they can continue to have a great experience,” Schuler said. “I think as business owners, we learn to deal with challenges often and we are always trying to evolve our business. COVID-19 has tested that.”
At the beginning of the outbreak, Dakota Coffee Co. had to get creative to spur sales. New lunch specials and menu items were added. They’ve helped the company have some of its most successful days to date.
“We also love to hear from our customers. If you have suggestions, ideas or concerns, email us by visiting our website,” Schuler said.
Everyday people are still living each day in a COVID-19 world. Because of daily changes, Schuler said it’s important to stay informed. North Dakota and Minnesota’s health departments provide updated guidelines.
“In addition, with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, the parameters seemed to evolve with each day,” Schuler said. “This has been a constant issue to stay on top of.”
Dakota Coffee Co. opened when there was an opportunity to capture a market, Schuler said. There was no other drive-thru coffee service in Wahpeton or Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“When I moved back to the area, I saw a need for not only a coffeehouse, but a specific space for the community to gather in. When the perfect location became available, I was encouraged to take the leap. If you are looking to open a business, look for an opportunity to fill a void and success should follow,” Schuler said.
A wife, mother and daughter, Schuler said she’s still becoming a businesswoman.
“It is definitely something you don’t learn overnight and the job presents many opportunities and challenges daily,” she said. “Every day is a blank canvas when you are a business owner.”
There are the opportunities to wake up every day and create, share and grow ideas. It’s what Schuler loves most about being in business.
“Operating on drive-thru only has allowed us to take the time to make the needed improvements on the inside of our our store, in addition to keeping our staff and business safe,” she said.
Because of the drive-thru only arrangement, Dakota Coffee Co. recommends customers call and pay ahead for their lunch orders. The staff will deliver orders curbside to customers.
“The city of Wahpeton has been so wonderful to work with,” Schuler said. “They have allowed us to use the parking lane north of our building as an overflow drive-thru lane.”
Customers who see a full drive-thru should know the line can overflow into the parking lane on Second Avenue North. The curb is marked as Dakota Coffee Co.’s drive-thru.
“I want our customers and community to know how thankful I am for their continued support during these unprecedented times,” Schuler said. “It was pretty scary in the beginning — actually, it was very scary with all the unknowns — but because of everyone’s support, we were able to keep serving the company one cup at a time.”
There are not enough words to measure Schuler’s gratitude for the wonderful Wahpeton-Breckenridge community and the customers.
“It has been incredibly humbling to have the amazing support of our community, especially as we navigate a small business during these unprecedented times,” she said.
