Dakota Coffee Co. celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting

Dakota Coffee Co.’s new owners celebrated the reopening of the business with a giant pair of golden scissors and red ribbon Tuesday, Nov. 30. Victoria and Mitch Ronan opted to hold the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday because they expect their reopening date, Wednesday, Dec. 1, to be hectic all day long.
The Ronan's family, former owner Madison Yaggie Schuler, Chamber ambassadors, Southern Valley Economic Development Authority Executive Director Justin Neppl and Chamber Executive Director Lisa Kunkel crowded the cozy cafe, which underwent minor design changes. New, more minimalistic menus hang to the left of the cashier, featuring food and drink choices and their prices. The interior is also decorated for Christmas, with a tree keeping warm by the fireplace and fairy lights lining the counter.
Kunkel presented the Ronans with the first dollar earned at their business in a frame prior to the group moving outside for the ribbon cutting.
“I’m nervous as heck, but so excited at the same time,” Victoria Ronan said of their Wednesday opening.
Victoria Ronan detailed some of the tweaks to the Dakota Coffee Co. the Twin Towns know and love. The coffeeshop has extended its hours, now open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The menu’s sandwich selection has shrunk to the basics and fan favorites — the Dakota Lightside, the Dakota Sunrise, a turkey club and turkey and sprouts. Other food includes mac and cheese, oatmeal, scones, brownies, muffins and Special K bars.
The drinks menu looks slightly different, now displaying a list of signature drinks and flavors to choose from, but customers can still order their favorites by name, and the staff will know what to make, the Ronans said. Boba teas, Zingers (an energy drink mixed with a flavor over ice) and Italian Sodas are also on the menu.
One of the biggest changes, and one the Ronans hope will increase efficiency, is online ordering. Instead of braving a drive-thru line that wraps down Second Avenue North, customers can place their orders ahead of time and pick up their food and drink at the shop.
Kunkel thanked Yaggie Schuler for starting the business in the community. It has become a Twin Towns staple over the past five years.
“It’s been such a pleasure to have Dakota Coffee Co. We were all very sad to see when it shut down, but so glad that you guys (Victoria and Mitch) are bringing it back,” Kunkel said during the ceremony.
