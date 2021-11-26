Dakota Coffee Co. reopening under new ownership

After nearly two months without it, caffeine-hungry residents will once again be able to enjoy hot beverages and treats from Dakota Coffee Co. The popular shop will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 1 under new owners Victoria and Mitch Ronan of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Dakota Coffee Co. first graced the Twin Towns in June 2016, when former owner Madison Yaggie Schuler recognized a demand for coffee and a cozy space to gather, Daily News previously reported. The business ran strong for five and half years, but at the end of September, Yaggie Schuler announced she would be closing the doors due to a difficult 18 months navigating the pandemic and staffing issues. The news was met with an outpouring of love and support for the coffeeshop, and a slew of saddened fans.
The coffee deprivation didn’t last long. A cryptic Nov. 15 message on the business’ otherwise quiet Facebook page had people speculating whether the coffee shop would reopen or assume new ownership. Theories were assuaged when another post three days later announced the Ronans as the new owners of Dakota Coffee Co. and set a reopening date of Dec. 1.
“After almost five and a half years of building up the shop, I knew it was my time to step back and focus on my three small children,” Yaggie Schuler said. “Finding that special person to continue brewing the beans was so important to me. Mitch and Victoria are incredibly wonderful people and will do fantastic things at DCC. I am so excited to see where DCC is going.”
Victoria Ronan said she first had the hunch to reach out to Yaggie Schuler when she saw the business’ Facebook announcement that they were closing, so she decided to give the former owner a call.
“I’m a dreamer, so I said, ‘Let’s just see if she’s selling,’” Victoria Ronan said.
Mitch Ronan, 27, was hesitant at first — the couple had previously asserted they never wanted to own a business because of the liability and time commitment. But as his wife laid out the details, and Mitch Ronan began looking more closely at the business, he realized there were no irremediable issues and the finances were secure. It was a “no-brainer” to make an offer.
“After talking it over with some advisors, we were like, ‘You know what? Let’s spice up life a little,’” Mitch Ronan said. “We were comfortable, but it’s like, do we want to keep doing what we were doing for the next five years or do we want to try something new, take on a little bit of risk and just go for it?”
Victoria Ronan has been involved in the coffee industry for 10 years. She began as a barista for a drive-thru coffee shop in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, when she was just 15 years old. With a few years of experience under her belt, Victoria Ronan helped a family friend start his own coffee shop — he didn’t know much about coffee, but he was an accomplished businessman, she said. Victoria Ronan helped supply the shop, hire staff and train the new employees, and served as a manager there until the couple decided to take a leap and make an offer on Dakota Coffee Co.
Mitch Ronan, personal banking officer at Bell Bank in Breckenridge, said he will keep the books straight. He graduated with a degree in business from Mayville State University, and worked in retail, insurance and then banking.
Victoria Ronan will work in-house each day, while Mitch Ronan plans to keep his job at Bell Bank. Many of the coffee shop’s employees are coming back, and they are comfortably staffed.
“I’m excited to get to know my staff and the customers, and to build a new family outside of family,” Victoria Ronan said.
The couple will only be making minor changes to the business. Dakota Coffee Co. will be open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The drinks will remain the same — even if they have a different name or description, a customer can always order their previous favorite, Mitch Ronan said. The sandwich menu will shrink to a few breakfast and lunch items because food caused a workflow jam, especially for drive-thru orders, Victoria Ronan said.
They also plan to host community groups’ events, and they already have a Poetry Night scheduled for Dec. 9.
Something that will remain unchanged is the way Dakota Coffee Co. welcomes in customers from all walks of life to connect over a cup of coffee.
“Dakota Coffee means so much more than just coffee for me, it is community,” Yaggie Schuler said. “I always said I wanted DCC to be the living room of the community. I am beyond thankful for the friendships created, the memories made and the support of the community over the years. With that being said, I am thrilled for the future of Dakota Coffee.”
The Ronans have worked hard to get the business ready to reopen in just a couple weeks’ time. One driver of opening in December was knowing the slow season of January and February in the foodservice industry was fast approaching, Victoria Ronan said. Most of the financial and logistical groundwork had been laid out over the last couple months, and being that the furniture, machines and location were exactly as they were left, a quick reopen was feasible.
The Ronans said Yaggie Schuler did a wonderful job for the five and a half years she led Dakota Coffee Co. — they are taking over a legacy and they have big shoes to fill.
Buying Dakota Coffee Co. was a significant decision, especially with two toddlers at home, 2-year-old Gavin and 11-month-old Aubrey. The couple still have their anxieties, but it was important to them to buy the business.
“We know that the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community misses it badly, and being able to provide that service, knowing that we can help people that way and create a community environment at this place … it’s something special,” Mitch Ronan said.
