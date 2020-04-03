April 3, 2020 — On this date in 1953, the American Oil Company held groundbreaking ceremonies for a new refinery in Mandan. Oil had been discovered on the Clarence Iverson farm two years earlier, triggering a boom in the state’s oil industry. The refinery was dedicated in October 1954; Governor C. Norman Brunsdale attended and was presented with a series of crude oil and distillate samples, which he gave to the State Historical Society of North Dakota a year later.
The American Oil Company later commissioned a contemporary American illustrator, Charles McBarron, to do a series of historically accurate paintings of the American West. One of these was a gouache titled “Lewis and Clark at Mandan Village, 1804,” which American Oil presented to the state of North Dakota in 1962.
